Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

Part of our India Tech Hub team, this role connects with our HR & Talent Acquisition teams to help scale our new capability hubs globally, with a focus on our in-house and third party talent funnels.

You will join the Product & Projects discipline whose remit is to help bring customer centricity, innovation, commercial value and pace as bp seeks to use technology to drive differentiation for our brand for both customers & shareholders. The team will strive to build a dynamic and inspiring environment where our people are not only hired but also nurtured to their fullest potential. The team will develop, train & provide ground breaking standards, innovative tools, and a vibrant culture of support, to empower employees in the technology organization to soar to new heights, revolutionizing customer focus and driving global success. This is more than a discipline ; it's a movement towards a brighter, more agile future.

Let me tell you about the role

The staff project manager - talent operations plays a pivotal role in driving initiatives that enhance the organisation’s ability to attract, hire, and onboard top talent efficiently. Partnering closely with Talent Acquisition teams, HR, and external suppliers, this role is responsible for managing projects that optimise recruitment processes, onboarding experiences, and early careers programmes .

What you will deliver

Talent operations project management

Lead and manage talent operations projects , ensuring successful execution from planning to implementation.

Partner with talent acquisition teams to improve recruitment processes, supplier management, and candidate experience.

Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Track progress, manage risks, and drive continuous improvement in talent acquisition and onboarding workflows.

Process optimisation & stakeholder collaboration

Work closely with HR, IT, and hiring managers to streamline onboarding processes and enhance new hire integration.

Develop and implement best practices for recruitment operations , leveraging data and technology.

Manage relationships with external recruitment suppliers and partners , ensuring service delivery and compliance.

Use data-driven insights to measure project success and propose enhancements.

Early careers & workforce development

Support the design and delivery of early careers programmes , including graduate and apprenticeship schemes.

Coordinate initiatives that enhance career development opportunities for new hires.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Strong leadership and relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams.

At this level, the Project Manager is delivering multiple concurrent initiatives. They apply strategic thinking to programme and project management, ensuring alignment with broader organizational goals. Stakeholder management involves influencing senior leadership and aligning cross-functional teams to shared objectives. They are strategically applying mixed methodologies (Agile, Waterall, etc.) to drive delivery and maintain team focus. They demonstrate leadership in systems development, ensuring robust, enduring solutions meet technical and business needs. They are beginning to mentor and develop junior members of the team, with an eye on growth and continuous improvement.

Preferred experience:

Significant experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Proven track record of managing large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Proficiency in advanced Agile techniques, including scaling frameworks.

Expertise in systems development and change management.

The ability to read, interpret, and analyze data to make data-driven decisions and communicate insights effectively to stakeholders.

Familiarity with AI tools and technologies, including understanding how AI models work, how to implement them, and how automation can be applied to routine tasks.

The ability to align AI and data initiatives with business goals, identify opportunities where AI can add value, and develop strategies for AI implementation.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



