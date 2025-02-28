Staff project manager

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

Our mission is to transform India Tech Hub into an integrated development centre where autonomous squads (co-located resources) will deliver high value digital projects end to end.

Let me tell you about the role

The Culture Lead for the Digital Technology Hub in India will be primarily responsible for leading the development and implementation of critical initiatives to deeply embed bp’s culture within the Hub's organization. This role is crucial as we scale up the Hub and onboard new talent and resources from diverse companies and cultural backgrounds. The Culture Lead will work closely with various stakeholders to ensure that bp’s values and cultural norms are ingrained in both the new hires as well as the current staff.

What you will deliver

Ensure that bp’s culture and values (who we are) are consistently communicated and embedded in the daily work practices of new hires and current staff.

Reinforce cultural norms: Utilize various levers, initiatives, and programs to continuously reinforce bp’s cultural norms among all employees.

Develop an annual plan of initiatives and execute delivery within approved budget.

With support of Hub leadership drive initiatives for creating an engaging environment where staff feel highly motivated to collaborate, perform and grow.

Create opportunities for Hub staff for networking and making inclusive connections with other bp businesses and entities in India.

Enrol and lead a community of champions and change agents for development and roll-out of initiatives that would inspire and excite Hub teams.

Lead the development and implementation of coaching program for Team Leaders.

Establish mentoring program for professional growth and cultural integration of staff.

Lead the design and delivery of training programs focused on cross-cultural understanding and essential soft skills needed to enhance team collaboration and effectiveness within Pune Hub and across different geographies globally.

Driving Ethics and Compliance Culture: Act as E&C lead for the Pune Technology Hub. Promote and embed a strong ethics and compliance culture within the Hub, ensuring adherence to bp’s standards and policies. Support VP and Hub leadership team with reporting and reviews of E&C cases and breaches.

The Culture Lead will closely collaborate with and seek support from the following stakeholders:

India Hub Leadership Team

People & Culture

C&EA

BP India Ethics & Compliance team

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Experience

Deep experience in a bp business or function while role modelling bp’s values and behaviours

Experience in leading culture initiatives and programs with energy and impact.

Experience in successful implementation of coaching and mentoring programs.

Deep understanding of cross-cultural dynamics and experience in delivering related training programs.

Experience in promoting and embedding ethics and compliance standards.

Skills & proficiencies

Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate teams.

Excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders.

Ability to develop comprehensive programs for cultural integration and reinforcement.

Strong problem-solving skills to address challenges and ensure smooth delivery.

Adaptability to changing circumstances and the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.

Strong collaborative skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

At this level, the Project Manager is delivering multiple concurrent initiatives. They apply strategic thinking to programme and project management, ensuring alignment with broader organizational goals. Stakeholder management involves influencing senior leadership and aligning cross-functional teams to shared objectives. They are strategically applying mixed methodologies (Agile, Waterall, etc.) to drive delivery and maintain team focus. They demonstrate leadership in systems development, ensuring robust, enduring solutions meet technical and business needs. They are beginning to mentor and develop junior members of the team, with an eye on growth and continuous improvement.

Preferred experience

Significant experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Proven track record of managing large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Proficiency in advanced Agile techniques, including scaling frameworks.

Expertise in systems development and change management.

The ability to read, interpret, and analyze data to make data-driven decisions and communicate insights effectively to stakeholders.

Familiarity with AI tools and technologies, including understanding how AI models work, how to implement them, and how automation can be applied to routine tasks.

The ability to align AI and data initiatives with business goals, identify opportunities where AI can add value, and develop strategies for AI implementation.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

