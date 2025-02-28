Entity:Technology
This role is a key part of the Quantum Transformation Office, responsible for coordinating and driving governance across the Group ERP Transformation Programme. You will engage with senior executives, programme leads, business sponsors, IT leadership, and external partners to ensure that workstreams are aligned, risks are managed, and roadmaps are executed effectively. The role requires close collaboration with Enterprise Architects, Solution Teams, Finance, and Business Transformation Leads to provide strategic oversight across multiple interdependent programmes of work.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Staff Project Manager – Group ERP Transformation, you will play a critical role in the execution, governance, and coordination of one of the most significant ERP transformation programmes within the company. You will be responsible for ensuring the effective orchestration of multiple workstreams, supporting roadmap planning, senior stakeholder engagement, governance execution, and programme alignment.
This role is ideal for a seasoned project manager with extensive experience in large-scale ERP transformation initiatives, with a focus on senior leadership engagement, structured programme execution, and cross-functional coordination.
What You Will Deliver
Lead the coordination of ERP transformation workstreams, ensuring alignment with business and IT strategies.
Drive the governance framework, tracking programme milestones, dependencies, risks, and escalations.
Manage senior stakeholder engagement, ensuring effective communication across executive leadership and programme sponsors.
Support the development and execution of the Quantum Transformation Programme roadmap.
Act as a key interface between business, Technology, finance, and third-party vendors, ensuring seamless execution of transformation initiatives.
Oversee status reporting, risk management, and change control processes across multiple programmes of work.
Provide strategic insights and recommendations to senior leadership, ensuring continuous improvement of programme execution.
Ensure alignment with enterprise architecture, security, and data governance considerations.
Support budget planning, financial oversight, and resource allocation for transformation initiatives.
Develop best practices, playbooks, and governance models to support structured programme management.
Mentor and guide junior project managers and transformation office staff, driving operational excellence.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, Technology, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in large-scale programme/project management, with significant exposure to ERP transformation initiatives.
Proven ability to manage governance, senior stakeholder engagement, and structured programme execution.
Strong experience in roadmap planning, dependency management, and risk mitigation.
Experience working in a Transformation Office or similar governance-focused role.
Strong knowledge of Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid programme management methodologies.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to influence at C-level and senior leadership.
Ability to handle complex project environments with multiple interdependent workstreams.
Understanding of budget management, resource planning, and financial oversight within large transformation programmes.
Strong proficiency in programme management tools such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or ServiceNow.
Desired
PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification.
Experience in SAP S/4HANA transformation programmes.
Background in enterprise IT governance and ERP programme management frameworks.
Experience working with third-party system integrators and managed service providers.
Prior experience in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
