Staff software engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

As a Software Engineering Lead, you are a senior member of a team creating software for bp colleagues and external users. Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of bp - delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organizations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base - experts coming together to solve bp and the world’s problems.



Key Accountabilities

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements. Designing, developing, and testing custom software applications. Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps - you build it, you run it!. Monitoring and applying emerging technologies. Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers.



Essential Education

Bachelors (or higher) degree in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.



Job Requirements

Years of experience: 13 to 16 years of relevant experience



Required Criteria

Validated experience and deep skill in one or more of Java, C#, JavaScript/Node.js. Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset, DevOps principles. Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry. Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless. Azure and/or AWSAzure DevOps/Git/GitHubRESTful APIs. Deep understanding of automated testing (unit, functional, integration, e2e)Container technologies (EKS, AKS, OpenShift, docker) and Serverless Monitoring and telemetry tools. Agile methodologies.



Desirable Criteria

Proven experience of Agile methodologies. User story definition Application Support, Leadership and EQ You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are a great team-mate, looking beyond your own area and organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others. You are self-aware and actively seek mentorship from others on impact and effectiveness. You apply judgment and common sense. You use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise. You ensure your personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and strong consistency with our Values & Behaviors. You have cultural fluency - you actively seek to understand cultural differences and sensitivities.



Additional Information

Key Behaviors: Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other#bphydrogen



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.