Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Main Tech Stacks- Reactjs, AWS Lambda, Devops, CI-CD

About bp / team

The Global Integrated Pricing Program is delivering a differentiated Pricing capability across our retail outlets. As a Staff Software Engineer within the program, you will be joining a DevOps/SRE capability to support Polaris our core Pricing Execution Engine. Your role will be to focus on the ongoing operability, support, and feature/hotfix development. You will be involved in all aspects of the platform components, automation, and integrated tooling. In this role you will have the opportunity to demonstrate your technical skills in systems management, supporting software engineering automation and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader program to operate safely, by building maturity and helping to demonstrate automation and standard methodology more broadly.

Responsibilities

Chips in and collaborates to assist designs, implements, maintains reliable and scalable server-side software.

This is an influential role requiring thought leadership, helping to craft technical direction regarding both the development of the product and crafting the future operability and maintainability of the underpinning services.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering standard methodologies (e.g., technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Deployed secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; Consumes approved CI/CD pipelines.

Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and successfully.

Actively supplies to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity.

Mentors’ others.

Continuous learning and improvement approach (for themselves and others).

Being a part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners. Working closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications. Writing design documents and reviewing them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback. Following standard processes including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity. Qualifications

Proven experience designing and building sophisticated software systems end to-end which have been efficiently delivered to production. Supporting these production systems through on-call rotations.

Expertise in at Reactjs including object-oriented design.

You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. Understand security and privacy standard processes as well as how to accurately supervise, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.



Skills:

