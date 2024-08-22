Staff software engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for dedicated, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.

T&S Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is the progressive global Engineering arm of BP. The expertise I&E provides is central to the operation and development of Trading & Shipping - one of the world's largest energy trading businesses. Delivering innovative solutions for supply and commodity trading activity across T&S's Global Gas and Oil Strategic Performance Units is at the heart of what I&E does.

Job description:

The role reports to a DevOps manager in London and will provide the development and support capability whilst being co-located with Traders, Schedulers/Operators and Middle Office teams.

T&S is looking to derive competitive advantage and commercial differentiation from the use of technology in our trading and middle office activity. This position will be part of the team building new applications to provide that capability.

About the role:

Be part of a business facing development team to deliver new solutions to the Oil Front Office and Middle Office.

Help build the next generation of trading and middle office tools.

Work with other developers, Business Analysts and testers as part of the wider team within Oil Europe and Finance Information Technology and Services.

Contribute to analysis, design and development of systems, business processes, data and interfaces.

Ability to adapt and drive modernization agenda forward.

What will you need to be successful:

Strong understanding of programming paradigms such as distributed architectures and multi-threaded programme design.

Experience of Agile SDLCs, particularly Scrum and Kanban.

Strong Data Analysis and Numerical skills.

Strong experience in developing Cloud Native applications on different Platform as a Service solutions (e.g. GKE, Openshift, AEKS, Cloud Foundry & etc)

Experience in reactive applications programming constructs and Domain Driven Design.

Strong understanding concepts such Event Sourcing, CQRS etc.

Experience in leading a cross regional squad of engineers

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Technology, please have a read through Technology | Who we are | Home (bp.com)



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.