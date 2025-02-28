This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

The convenience platforms teams is a dynamic and innovative team that plays a key role in helping our Mobility & Convenience business more effectively run convenience stores using the power of technology. As part of this team, you will work alongside a talented group of cross-functional experts to establish and optimize a reliable technology estate for Head Office Store Management that empowers store managers with platforms and data to support optimal store management decisions. You will also work in tandem with other teams to support the roadmap underpinning M&C America's growth initiatives from consumer, customer, or convenience growth plans to boost revenues or achieve cost reductions.

You’ll be working with a combination of in-house developed systems and cutting-edge third-party technologies, ensuring our supply chain operations are streamlined and efficient. Our systems help our head office & store staff manage inventory, optimize pricing & product selection while providing real-time data for better decision-making. With a strong focus on innovation, excellence, and customer experience, you’ll be part of a team that is constantly evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry. Our collaborative environment fosters the autonomy and ownership of projects, so you’ll have the opportunity to shape the future of retail technology while growing your skills within a supportive, forward-thinking team.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Staff Software Engineer, you will act as a technical expert, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while fostering a positive and productive work environment. You will also be responsible for setting project and squad goals, prioritizing and executing on initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, empowered environment and their leadership skills, ability to manage multiple stakeholders, and experience in software development and engineering will be essential to this role.

What you will deliver

Design sophisticated software components, services, and platforms. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback

Lead the delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all of our services more re-usable and resilient

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Master ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Master in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Master in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Master in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Master in systems design

10+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Master in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Master in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Master in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Master in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Master in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

10+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You have a product-centric mindset that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.