Job summary
Entity:
Technology
Job Family Group:
IT&S Group
Job Description:
Work location Pune or Bangalore
Team Manage role- Yes
Experience- 10+ years
Technical Skills- Mulesoft , migration experience to apache camel. 70% backend (Java, Microservices) role. Mix of UI/UX experience
You will work with
Integration platform team. This is a multidisciplinary team of experts with a range of skills including UX, UI, Integration domain, Architects, Software, Platform, Delivery, Product & Customer enablement. You will work with a wide variety of collaborators including technology leaders, business facing product team and their leadership and other senior collaborators.
Let me tell you about the role
This role is part of our Digital Core team that are responsible for building and operating IT Platforms that are used across bp by the business facing teams.
Specifically, this role is responsible for building, enhancing and innovating for Integration Platform (iPaaS) that is built on top of a plethora of technology components, managed services from cloud platform vendors (AWS and Azure) and cloud-based infrastructure. Some examples of technology components in use include open-source software such as Apache Camel, Apache Karavan, Open Policy Agent (OPA), Cloud services include API Management (APIM), Messaging and Event Streaming Services among many others. Infrastructure elements include Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS).
As a Staff Software Engineer, you will lead all Software (including touchpoints with Platform Engineering) Engineering activities of building and operating Integration Platform.
Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area (i.e. Integration Platform) of BP – delivering innovation at speed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.
You will act as a technical expert with ability to solve problems hands on, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while fostering a positive and productive work environment.
Your primary responsibility will be to look after the technology direction of the iPaaS platform, making sure the platform including software products work safely at scale. You are expected to be setting the technology direction for this platform. You will play a key role in breaking down the problem into smaller, result squad goals, prioritizing and completing initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, platform centric, empowered environment.
What you will deliver
Working with collaborators to understand requirements, applying the proven experiencee in building the platform-based solutions (products)
Owing the technology implementation for the iPaaS, continuing to innovate to bring the best of opensource and cloud capabilities together on this platform.
Delivery of stable and efficient Integration platform solutions. This includes implementing new solutions, enhancing existing, managing technical debt /remediation of existing platform-based solutions. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!
Ensure Integration Platform and the associated Products on that platform evolve in response to changing business needs, technology developments and maintain alignment to bp standard operating environments and emerging technologies
Lead a team of Integration engineers promoting a culture of agility, continuous improvement and embrace opportunities provided through increased automation.
Maximise value from current applications and emerging technologies showing technical thought leadership in their business area across a wide range of technologies.
Work with users and business analysts to understand requirements and help build products not just with those stated requirements but apply SME level proven experience (to cover unstated requirements) to build products that work efficiently at scale.
Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design
Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends
Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others
Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of standard methodologies
Collaborate with multi-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues
Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate
Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks
What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)
Technical skills we need from you
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience
Years of experience: 15+ years, with a minimum of 10 years of relevant experience.
Expert in Java, integration frameworks, should be able to design highly scalable integrations which involves with API, Messaging, Files, Databases, and cloud services
Experienced in Integration tools like TIBCO/MuleSoft, Apache Camel/ Spring Integration, Confluent Kafka or similar.
Platform and Product thinking, not building and operating application services (i.e. building individual integrations meeting specific business requirements). This means, we need this person to think like engineers that build integration products at product vendors like MuleSoft, TIBCO, SAP or similar.
Expert in Enterprise Integration Patterns (EIPs) and Camel components and Kamelets to build secure integrations.
Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) integration solutions on top of your existing skillset.
Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry
Strong experience in open-source technologies and able to adopt AI assisted development.
Experienced in enterprise integrations, EDA, and Micro Services Architecture
Strong & inclusive leadership and people management
Stakeholder Management
Experienced in leading multiple technology squads of engineers.
Embrace a culture of continuous improvement
Master ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team
Master in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions
Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.
Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done
Software skills
Master in Expert in Java and Java based integration frameworks.
Master in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects
Master in systems design
Demonstrable experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering
Master in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations
Master in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems
Infrastructure skills
Deep appreciation in using cloud, infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure
Deep appreciation in understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless
Monitoring and telemetry tools like Grafana, Open Telemetry
Database skills
Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value
Master ability in data modeling and database design
Master ability in SQL
Skills that set you apart
Prior experience of having worked in Integration product development
Passion for technology, driven by purpose, working as a missionary (not mercenary)
Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills
AI assisted DevOps
You have a product-centric approach that you used to understand business needs. You have the technical andsocial skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs
You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products
About bp
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Additional Information
Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.