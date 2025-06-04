Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Work location Pune or Bangalore

Team Manage role- Yes

Experience- 10+ years

Technical Skills- Mulesoft , migration experience to apache camel. 70% backend (Java, Microservices) role. Mix of UI/UX experience

You will work with

Integration platform team. This is a multidisciplinary team of experts with a range of skills including UX, UI, Integration domain, Architects, Software, Platform, Delivery, Product & Customer enablement. You will work with a wide variety of collaborators including technology leaders, business facing product team and their leadership and other senior collaborators.

Let me tell you about the role

This role is part of our Digital Core team that are responsible for building and operating IT Platforms that are used across bp by the business facing teams.

Specifically, this role is responsible for building, enhancing and innovating for Integration Platform (iPaaS) that is built on top of a plethora of technology components, managed services from cloud platform vendors (AWS and Azure) and cloud-based infrastructure. Some examples of technology components in use include open-source software such as Apache Camel, Apache Karavan, Open Policy Agent (OPA), Cloud services include API Management (APIM), Messaging and Event Streaming Services among many others. Infrastructure elements include Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS).

As a Staff Software Engineer, you will lead all Software (including touchpoints with Platform Engineering) Engineering activities of building and operating Integration Platform.

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area (i.e. Integration Platform) of BP – delivering innovation at speed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.

You will act as a technical expert with ability to solve problems hands on, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while fostering a positive and productive work environment.

Your primary responsibility will be to look after the technology direction of the iPaaS platform, making sure the platform including software products work safely at scale. You are expected to be setting the technology direction for this platform. You will play a key role in breaking down the problem into smaller, result squad goals, prioritizing and completing initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, platform centric, empowered environment.

What you will deliver

Working with collaborators to understand requirements, applying the proven experiencee in building the platform-based solutions (products)

Owing the technology implementation for the iPaaS, continuing to innovate to bring the best of opensource and cloud capabilities together on this platform.

Delivery of stable and efficient Integration platform solutions. This includes implementing new solutions, enhancing existing, managing technical debt /remediation of existing platform-based solutions. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Ensure Integration Platform and the associated Products on that platform evolve in response to changing business needs, technology developments and maintain alignment to bp standard operating environments and emerging technologies

Lead a team of Integration engineers promoting a culture of agility, continuous improvement and embrace opportunities provided through increased automation.

Maximise value from current applications and emerging technologies showing technical thought leadership in their business area across a wide range of technologies.

Work with users and business analysts to understand requirements and help build products not just with those stated requirements but apply SME level proven experience (to cover unstated requirements) to build products that work efficiently at scale.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of standard methodologies

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Years of experience: 15+ years, with a minimum of 10 years of relevant experience.

Expert in Java, integration frameworks, should be able to design highly scalable integrations which involves with API, Messaging, Files, Databases, and cloud services

Experienced in Integration tools like TIBCO/MuleSoft, Apache Camel/ Spring Integration, Confluent Kafka or similar.

Platform and Product thinking, not building and operating application services (i.e. building individual integrations meeting specific business requirements). This means, we need this person to think like engineers that build integration products at product vendors like MuleSoft, TIBCO, SAP or similar.

Expert in Enterprise Integration Patterns (EIPs) and Camel components and Kamelets to build secure integrations.

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) integration solutions on top of your existing skillset.

Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Strong experience in open-source technologies and able to adopt AI assisted development.

Experienced in enterprise integrations, EDA, and Micro Services Architecture

Strong & inclusive leadership and people management

Stakeholder Management

Experienced in leading multiple technology squads of engineers.

Embrace a culture of continuous improvement

Master ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Master in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Master in Expert in Java and Java based integration frameworks.

Master in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Master in systems design

Demonstrable experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Master in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Master in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Deep appreciation in using cloud, infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Deep appreciation in understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Monitoring and telemetry tools like Grafana, Open Telemetry

Database skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Prior experience of having worked in Integration product development

Passion for technology, driven by purpose, working as a missionary (not mercenary)

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

AI assisted DevOps

You have a product-centric approach that you used to understand business needs. You have the technical andsocial skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

