The Marketing Team within the Mobility & Convenience Technology Organization is a dynamic and integral part of our operations, responsible for a wide array of B2C marketing functions globally, collaborating with the Global Marketing function to improve footfall and the purchase of mobility & convenience goods by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies. Your team in Technology will be responsible for:
Digital Channels: We are responsible for B2C digital channels, including bp's mobile app, BPme, and any technology capabilities that underpin global loyalty programs and marketing initiatives - web platforms, loyalty systems, marketing technology.
API Development: We design and run APIs that provide data and capabilities within marketing & loyalty platforms to both digital channels and in support of completing marketing initiatives.
Marketing Tools Management: We build & run a suite of marketing tools for consumer segmentation, campaign management, and execution, ensuring effective B2C marketing strategies.
Framework and Platform Development: We develop common frameworks and platforms (Digital Channels, Martech, Loyalty Platform) to facilitate new features and enhance consumer engagement across various regions.
As a Staff Software Engineer, you will act as a technical guide, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while fostering a positive and productive work environment. You will also be responsible for setting project and squad goals, prioritizing and completing initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, empowered environment and their leadership skills, ability to lead multiple collaborators, and experience in software development and engineering will be critical to this role.
What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon consistency to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.
