Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

The Marketing Team within the Mobility & Convenience Technology Organization is a dynamic and integral part of our operations, responsible for a wide array of B2C marketing functions globally, collaborating with the Global Marketing function to improve footfall and the purchase of mobility & convenience goods by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies. Your team in Technology will be responsible for:

Digital Channels: We are responsible for B2C digital channels, including bp's mobile app, BPme, and any technology capabilities that underpin global loyalty programs and marketing initiatives - web platforms, loyalty systems, marketing technology.

API Development: We design and run APIs that provide data and capabilities within marketing & loyalty platforms to both digital channels and in support of completing marketing initiatives.

Marketing Tools Management: We build & run a suite of marketing tools for consumer segmentation, campaign management, and execution, ensuring effective B2C marketing strategies.

Framework and Platform Development: We develop common frameworks and platforms (Digital Channels, Martech, Loyalty Platform) to facilitate new features and enhance consumer engagement across various regions.

Your Role:

As a Staff Software Engineer, you will act as a technical guide, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while fostering a positive and productive work environment. You will also be responsible for setting project and squad goals, prioritizing and completing initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, empowered environment and their leadership skills, ability to lead multiple collaborators, and experience in software development and engineering will be critical to this role.

What you will deliver

Design sophisticated software components, services, and platforms. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback

Lead the delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow standard methodologies including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all of our services more re-usable and resilient

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Run and lead others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of standard methodologies

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all vital documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Master ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Master or equivalent experience in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Master or equivalent experience in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Master or equivalent experience in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Master in systems design

10+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Master or equivalent experience in software engineering practices & standard processes for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Master or equivalent experience in designing and building sophisticated software systems end-to-end which have been efficiently delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy standard processes as well as how to properly supervise, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Master or equivalent experience in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Master or equivalent experience in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Master in solving large-scale distributed production systems

10+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You have a product-centric attitude that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and social skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of compassion and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon consistency to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.