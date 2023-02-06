Stakeholder Commitments Manager

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



This role will focus on our US offshore wind projects in all phases, and lead the engagement local stakeholders and related regulatory bodies. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.



The right candidate needs to have in depth experience with the local stakeholder management and the development of stakeholder agreement. You must be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the HSE risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills.



May consider candidates outside of Houston, TX, but will require up to 50% travel.

Key responsibilities

Responsible for developing and executing the stakeholder management strategy for the project in support of the identified regulatory policies

Lead development and coordination of land and stakeholder agreements.

Ensure delivery of the stakeholder and land agreements.

Work closely with the project to execute strategy on the land elements and commercial agreements.

Develop and implement QA processes for the execution of the land and stakeholder agreements.

Ensure strong cooperation within the Project for all packages in relation to delivering the land and stakeholder agreements needed for the project.

Responsible for coaching and driving knowledge transfer in the Project.

Responsible for stakeholder agreement, providing land agreement advice and managing input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the project.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the Project and across the wider US portfolio

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project.

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the US portfolio to de risk the projects.