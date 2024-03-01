Stakeholder & Consent Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're aspiring to meet the growing global demand for safe, balanced, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new ways to define future energy.

The Japan Offshore Wind team at bp is passionate about delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with partners and acquiring regulatory approvals. We work with the various team, technical experts, partners, and regulators to run environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



This role will focus on our Japan OFW projects in all phases, and own the engagement local partners and related regulatory bodies. The right candidate needs to have in depth experience with the local stakeholder management and the development of stakeholder agreement. You must be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the HSE risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Key responsibilities

Responsible and lead developing and implementing the stakeholder management strategy in support of the identified regulatory policies

Coordinate and ensure delivery of the stakeholder and land agreements.

Work closely with the project to drive strategy, develop and implement QA processes for the execution of the land and stakeholder agreements.

Ensure strong collaboration within the Project for all packages in relations

Responsible for mentoring and driving knowledge transfer across the team

Responsible for stakeholder agreement, providing land agreement advice and managing input due diligences and market activities relevant for the project.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the Project and across the wider ASPAC portfolio

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project.

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the Japan portfolio to de risk the projects.

Requirement

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communication, Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

A minimum of 10 years experience in land and stakeholder agreement, with exposure for major renewable projects or renewable operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Fluent in both English and Japanese (as you will need to work with Japan market)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.