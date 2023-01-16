Stakeholder Engagement Manager

*This role is home-based with regular travel to North West England and occasional travel to bp’s Sunbury-on-Thames site, where the project is based.*
bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.
In the UK’s Irish Sea, we intend to develop offshore wind across two leases, Morgan and Mona, each with a generating capacity of 1.5GW – each enough to power the equivalent of 1.5 million homes. This role will support the Morgan offshore wind farm development project.
The stakeholder engagement advisor sits within the UK communications and external affairs (C&EA) team and supports bp’s UK offshore wind (OFW) business, including joint venture partners, to obtain societal support for the duration of the project.
Working with a variety of stakeholders, this role builds long-term relationships, monitors local stakeholder sentiment to plans, and works with other members of the project team to enable the delivery of the project.