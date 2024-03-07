Start Up Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

This role will lead the integration and start-up of the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) offshore facility. This is an electrically powered Normally Unattended Installation (NUI) that will be integrated into existing sites through a pipeline network connected to Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) and Shah Deniz Bravo (SDB) and power/communications from Sangachal Terminal (ST). It will entail elements of greenfield and brownfield start-up. The recruitment plan of the team members to support this activity and ramp up of resources to fulfil the objectives and targets will also be a key responsibility. The role will be initially office based and will require site visits both onshore and offshore at different locations. There may also be periods of rotation offshore as needed during the period of start-up.



Please note that this role is not rotational and open for applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Demonstrate HSSE leadership in establishing safe start-up practices and procedures.

Be accountable for development the start-up strategy, plans, Assurance manuals and certificates for the project to deliver safe start-up with no LOPC, whilst ensuring a consistent and aligned approach across all project delivery areas (Subsea, Offshore, Pipelines, etc).

Manage works with the Subsea, Engineering, Commissioning, Operations and other Teams.

Be accountable for the development of the Project’s Start-up Execution Manual in line with the Start-up Strategy.

Be accountable for the delivery of the start-up plan within the Project Operations Readiness Plan.

Seek out and embed start-up requirements into the design of the facility and ensure lessons learned are incorporated into the start-up and early operations.

Work with the commissioning organisation in the development of a System Handover Strategy, System Handover Plan, Integrated System testing plan as part of pre-commissioning and commissioning and a Plant Performance testing programme.

Participate in reviews with the commissioning organisation to ensure operating and start-up requirements are incorporated into commissioning plans and procedures. Coordinate the operations input to Commissioning Test Procedures.

Ensure delivery of a start-up familiarisation and training programme for the project. This should include but not be limited to design, planning and execution of start-up workshops, training and testing of start-up scenarios with the operations team and roll out and preparation of workshops for the team that will start-up the project.

Provide leadership oversight over the Start-up Lead and Start-up Process Engineer to deliver the safe, reliable and compliant start-up of facilities.

Actively support project verification processes including pre-start-up PHSSER, SUAR and Go / No-Go processes for start-up milestones.

There is scope to add to or change responsibilities in line with the skills and development requirements of any individual and considering the balance of skills within the project team.

We believe the successful candidate should have:

Major Project Start-Up experience.

Extensive knowledge and experience of start-up planning (ideally gained through experience on a major project).

Experienced working in the bp Start-up Assurance processes and SUR Conformance Tool.

Demonstrable dedication to high HSSE standards.

Higher education in Chemical Engineering with IChemE (equivalent) Chartership.

Experience within the oil, gas, New Energy or chemical industry on an operating site.

Willing and able to be mobile in support of the project.

Experience of bp’s control of work systems.

Experience of using bp’s Guidance on Certification (GoC) system.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and in a team.



It would be beneficial to have:

Experience with an engineering contractor on a major project.

Experience of coaching and developing staff.

Experience in development of operating, start-up or commissioning procedures

Experience of managing a team of operations and maintenance staff.

Experience of working in a multicultural environment, ideally in a Most of World location.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



