Start up Engineer

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146279BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Would you like to join our Start-up team in the Productions & Operations (P&O) organization, accountable for a safe and efficient start-up of the facility in accordance with bp regional, segment and group standards and practices ?

We are now looking for Start-up Engineer to be based in Baku, Azerbaijan who will be responsible for the development of plans and start-up procedures to deliver reliable and safe start-up execution across multiple projects within the AGT region.

In this position you will also have the opportunity to act as a key integrator and performance lead for site operations and start-up execution activities. An important aspect of the role is providing Process Engineering support to the Project start-up teams.

This role will report to Squad Leads in different projects and also into the Central Discipline Lead in P&O.

Please note that the position is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

• Demonstrate HSSE leadership in establishing safe start-up practices and procedures.
• Develop the start-up strategy, plans and procedures for the project, whilst ensuring a consistent and aligned approach across all project delivery areas (Subsea, Offshore, Pipelines).
• Support managing Interfaces with the Subsea, Offshore and Onshore Engineering Teams.
• Support managing Interfaces with the Subsea, Offshore and Onshore Commissioning Teams.
• Support the develop of the Offshore and Subsea Projects Start-Up Execution Manual in line with the Start-Up Strategy.
• Deliver a start-up familiarization and training programme for the projects. This will include but not be limited to design, planning and execution of start-up workshops, training and testing of start-up scenarios with the operations team and roll out and preparation workshops for the team that will start-up the facility.
• Ensure delivery of all start-up team deliverables for the project ‘Go No Go’ reviews.
• Support the Start-Up Execution Lead to deliver the safe, reliable and compliant start-up of facilities.

About you:

Educated to university degree in Chemical/Process Engineering

It would also be essential that you have:

• Experience within the oil, gas or chemical industry on an operating site
• Experience of working with control of work systems
• Technical knowledge and experience in engineering, with a proven ability to demonstrate practical and applied knowledge of engineering standards and practices related to the industry
• Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with internal and external stakeholders at all levels
• Ability to coach and develop staff
• Readiness and mobility to support the projects and travel to offshore facilities when required
• Proficiency in Azerbaijani and English

Desirable criteria:

• Experience with hydrocarbon facility commissioning, start-up and operations
• Understanding of Subsea systems
• Experience of a Project Start-Up
• Experience in development of operating, start-up or commissioning procedures
• Experience of managing a team of operations and maintenance staff

