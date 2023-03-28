Startup Engineer

Job summary

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas field is estimated to contain around 15 trillion cubic feet of gas – enough to support production for 30 years or more. It will be the deepest development to date in Africa, with the subsea system located in ultra-deepwater at a depth of around 2850m.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components. The gas will then be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility at an innovative nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border.

The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum on average, with the total gas resources in the field estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet. The project, the first major gas project to reach FID in the basin, is planned to provide LNG for global export as well as making gas available for domestic use in both Mauritania and Senegal.

Reporting to the Tortue Start-Up Manager, the FPSO Start-up Engineer has a key role in delivery of the Start-up strategies and planning for one of the largest projects in BP’s portfolio.

The role is initially based, for a short period, in the ICBT Sunbury Office where Start-up development and readiness activities will be completed. This will involve finalising the Start-up Execution Plan, Start-up Strategies, Start-up Procedures, Start-up Execution Manual and Start-up work packs in readiness for the offshore execution phase. The Start-up Engineer will also be responsible for delivery of the start-up execution training for the FPSO operations team. The role will then transition to an offshore phase.

The early offshore phase will include delivery of the start-up preparation procedures and completion of the assurance checks/walkdowns. The start-up engineer will also be involved with offshore, EPCCI Contractor lead, dynamic commissioning activities to ensure they are completed to the correct standard ensuring risks to Start-up and ramp up are minimised.

Once the installation reaches the Ready for Start-up milestone, the Start-up Engineer will be responsible for guiding the Operations team through the start-up procedures and working closely with the Start-up Lead to safely deliver start-up execution from introduction of hydrocarbon to final FPSO ramp up.

This is a really exciting role that provides the unique opportunity to make a real difference in delivering the safe, reliable and compliant start-up of one of BP’s biggest and most strategic projects.

NOTE: after a period of UK based work, this role is will move to a rotational basis in 2nd half of 2023 (28days on/28days off) offshore on the GTA FPSO. Commitment to mobilise offshore for the duration of the start-up campaign is an essential requirement for all applicants.

What do you deliver

Demonstrate HSSE leadership in establishing safe start-up practices and procedures.

Finalise the start-up strategy and procedures for the Offshore project, whilst ensuring a consistent and aligned approach across subsea, FPSO, Hub and Terminal

Support the Start-up Lead to deliver the Start-up plan within the Project Operations Readiness Plan, ensure all activities are resource loaded and identify logistics and support contracts required for start-up.

Promote integration across the CSU teams covering Subsea, FPSO, Hub & Terminal and FLNG.

Work with the commissioning organisation in the close out of System Handover, Integrated System commissioning, Plant Performance testing programme through commissioning’s plans and procedures.

Develop and deliver a start-up familiarisation and training programme for the project. This will include the delivery of familiarisation workshops and detailed training of the offshore operations team, on the multipurpose dynamic simulator, though various start-up scenarios/upset conditions.

Lead site readiness with regards to control of work and materials availability.

Seek out opportunities to reduce safety, environmental and production risks during Start-up.

Deliver the completion of the offshore start-up preparation phase and run the start-up assurance walkdown programme.

Lead safe delivery of the offshore execution procedures and ensure timely close out of plant performance testing and handover to Operations.

Support the FPSO Start-Up Lead to deliver the safe, reliable and compliant start-up of Tortue FPSO. Opportunity to perform Start-up Lead stand-in duties as required.

What you will need to be successful

Demonstrable commitment to high HSSE standards.

Chemical Engineering Degree working towards IChemE Chartership

Experience working in an operating site within the oil, gas or chemical industry.

Experience of working with an engineering contractor on a major project.

Experience of coaching and developing staff.

Willing and able to commit to a 28/28 offshore rotation offshore Mauritania & Senegal

Good working experience of control of work systems

Experience in development of operating and/or start-up/commissioning procedures

Experience of managing a team of operations and maintenance staff.

Experience working in dynamic environments whilst dealing with complication engineering or operational issues.

Experience managing and coordinating the resolution of engineering issues with BP engineering, vendors and contractors.

Essential Criteria:

Desirable criteria:

Understanding of Subsea system operation

Previous experience in a Start-up role on a Major Project Start-Up

Knowledge and experience of start-up planning, ideally gained through experience on a major project.

Experience in delivering or support assurance checks prior to major project start-up or post TAR restart.

Experience of working in a multicultural environment, ideally in a Most of World location.

Experience using multipurpose dynamic simulator

In date BOSIET-EBS training and offshore medical

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.