State & Local Government Affairs Manager, Texas & Louisiana

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

The State & Local Government Affairs Manager will be delivering bp business objectives in two key states for our global energy company through advocacy, strong relationships, and stakeholder engagement. The Manager develops and implements strategies to ensure bp’s corporate interests are advanced in state governments.

This position will work collaboratively with other members of the US Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team, including C&EA colleagues at bpx energy, bp’s US onshore oil and gas business with assets in both Texas and Louisiana. They will continuously collaborate with business representatives, the C&EA team, and relevant industry and advocacy organizations.

Texas will be the primary focus of the role, given bp’s US headquarters is in Houston and the company has a significant footprint across multiple business units in the state. Louisiana will also figure prominently into the day-to-day work of the position, with its important role as a hub for bp’s operations in the Gulf of Mexico as well as other existing and emerging business interests in the state.

They will be responsible for comprehensive government and public affairs service delivery. This requires excellent verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to identify emerging issues early, make recommendations, and build fit-for-purpose advocacy plans to advance bp business objectives in the region.



The position will develop strong external relationships with communities, businesses, government, industry associations, advocacy groups, and non-governmental organizations. In addition, the Manager may lead all aspects of government affairs contractors, will participate actively in trade and advocacy associations, and will help build and represent the company in coalitions.



Key accountabilities

Develop and implement advocacy strategies to advance business priorities and engage in direct advocacy with policy makers and other external stakeholders.

Develop and maintain strong external and internal networks and proactively find opportunities for federal, state, and local C&EA engagement.

Share context and information as appropriate.

Deliver local engagement and community investment activities, including representing bp in the community and building local relationships, and supporting senior business leadership as they engage with key community stakeholders and participate with strategic community partners.

Working with contract government affairs professionals and trade associations, communicate bp’s policy positions with state governors and their policy teams and legislative leadership, majority and minority caucuses, and legislative committee leadership and staff.

Prepare executive-level briefings, reports and presentations for business and functional leadership on relevant issues.

Participate in crisis response training and exercises and support business as part of the Incident Management Team.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.

Minimum of seven years of professional experience, which can be in government affairs, public policy or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking,

Ability to understand complex business issues and communicate them simply and powerfully.

Exceptional communication skills in public and private settings, both in presentation and written formats.

Experience in planning and implementing pragmatic, fit-for-purpose strategies advocacy campaigns.

Ability to anticipate and interpret political developments, policy and legislative proposals.

Ability to write briefings, correspondence, and policy papers.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience in the energy industry, especially oil and gas.

Well-developed network both inside and outside of bp.

Interest in working with a global and diverse organization.

Ability to meet high standard of quality, performance, and productivity.

Team player in immediate work group as well as across a broader organization.

Very strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Ability to use absolute discretion in handling confidential data.

If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

We’re a team with varied strengths determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

At bp, we provide extraordinary environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the recruitment process.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Communication, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.