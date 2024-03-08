Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Statutory Analyst

In this role You will:

Resolve statutory intercompany (IC) variances quarterly, collaborating with the IC coordinator

Understand and document underlying accounts, providing audit support

Align and support statutory reporting and related departments continuously

Take the lead as the primary contact for statutory intercompany matters

Provide control and professional support to IC colleagues from different service towers

Collaborate with Team Leader and Business/Country teams to comprehend processes

Ensure timely resolution of all reconciling items

Support cross-functional initiatives to enhance awareness and adherence to IC policy

Propose and implement process improvements, actively seeking opportunities

Participate in statutory year-end close processes for various legal entities

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree in Financial Accounting or equivalent experience

Proficiency in English is essential, while knowledge of German is considered a valuable asset

Demonstrates strong analytical skills, numerical proficiency, and financial awareness

Proactively takes initiative, anticipating needs and taking action

Capable of working under pressure and meeting deadlines with a proven track record of successful delivery

Possesses the ability to question and improve processes for enhanced effectiveness

Embraces a customer- and service-centric approach

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Statements, Influencing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.