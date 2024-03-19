This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Role:

The Statutory Reporting Analyst supports the Group’s compliance with external regulatory requirements (e.g. financial reporting, direct tax compliance), including but not limited to:

the timely and accurate preparation of tax and audit related packs and analysis for Group entities;

preparation of legal entity financial statements (including notes to account and relevant disclosures) and full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts;

assistance with the Group’s transformation activities for financial reporting and tax compliance.

These activities are performed in adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate and prepare tax packs, audit files and other documentation necessary for a portfolio of entities in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the timely and accurate delivery of tax analysis and queries from tax authorities through liaison with the relevant finance and tax teams, and external service providers to meet the respective countries’ direct tax compliance obligations.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate them accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant reports / systems to ensure discrepancies are investigated and corrected.

Implement best practices for the respective processes and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team. Support wider transformation activities for financial reporting and tax compliance.

Support the delivery of other regulatory compliance activities and special projects as required for financial reporting and tax compliance. This includes BEPS Pillar 2, subject to evolution of P2 rules and local implementation throughout 2024 – 2027.

Key Challenges of the role:

Given the varied portfolio of businesses, systems and companies that will be included in the role, learning on the role will be a key challenge.

Key liaison point with tax advisors to ensure quality and timeliness of information provided to the tax computation preparers.

This role will provide experience of Asia Pacific taxation and compliance in respect of a wide range of BP’s businesses and the different technical issues that are unique to different entities.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or equivalent with professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, ICAEW, CPA, CIMA, MIA).

Minimum of 5 – 6 years of experience in general accounting and corporate tax compliance requirements.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Analytical mindset with attention to detail.

Experience with accounting systems; SAP is an advantage.

Prior experience in tax/ audit firm or regional SSC or International MNC environment will be advantageous



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



