Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

The Statutory Reporting SME supervises a team of professionals to ensure timely and accurate preparation, review and filing of statutory accounts and tax packs for a number of entities, full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate tax reporting, and reports and controls activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Leads a team which supports more complex entities that require a solid understanding of the nature of the legal entities’ set-up and business activities, relevant statutory reporting and audit requirements, and applicable direct tax principles, in order to execute activities effectively.

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of statutory reporting and direct tax services (e.g. preparation of statutory reports, tax packs, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Coordinate, facilitate and review draft statutory accounts, directors’ briefs, audit files, tax packs and quality control check lists with support from team members.

Support and implement process improvement, standardisation and simplification activity within the team

Manage relationships in matters of Statutory Reporting as appropriate with Group Accounts; BP Finance, Group Tax and external auditors.

Manage and supervise team members to ensure tasks are completed in an accurate and timely manner.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding audit and tax issues that have been brought up, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Support the development of the annual plans and budget for own team in support of the overall planning and budgeting for Group Finance.

Leadership & Supervisory

Plan, assign and direct work for team members.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure proficiency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) (if managing Malaysian entities).

Minimum of 5 - 6 years of experience in direct tax or tax accounting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulation, Group Reporting Manual and Group Account Policies.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years experience in leading, developing and coaching team

Preferred Criteria

Experience of reporting processes and systems within BP.

Shared service centre experience.

External Audit experience

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Corporate Tax, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Direct Tax, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Financial Reporting, Influencing, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Stakeholder Management, Tax Accounting, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax Reporting, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.