Finance



Finance Group



The Statutory Reporting SME supervises a team of professionals and manages the end to end statutory preparation of more complex portfolios within the team, ensure timely and accurate preparation, review and filing of statutory accounts and tax packs for a number of entities full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate tax reporting, and reports and controls activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Leads a team and supports more complex entities that require a solid understanding of the nature of the legal entities’ set-up and business activities, relevant statutory reporting and audit requirements, and applicable direct tax principles, in order to complete activities effectively.

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of statutory reporting and direct tax services (e.g. preparation of statutory reports, tax packs, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Coordinate, facilitate and review draft statutory accounts, directors’ briefs, audit files, tax packs and quality control check lists.

Support and implement process improvement, standardisation and simplification activity within the team

Manage relationships in matters of Statutory Reporting as appropriate with Group Accounts; bp Finance, Group Tax and external auditors.

Manage and supervise team members and proactively manage own work by adhering to agreed Milestone deadlines and escalate issues where necessary to the Statutory Reporting Manager to ensure tasks are completed in an accurate and timely manner.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding audit and tax issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

Manage a wide scope of work often for a global portfolio with high accountability and responsibility in ensuring accurate statutory and direct tax reporting.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Requires comprehensive knowledge on the different statutory reporting requirements, as well as international tax laws and principles. Keeps self up-to-date with the latest standards and information necessary.

Experienced with the bp Group Reporting Manual and will need to be very familiar with Financial Control & Accounting (FC&A) standards and practices as well as internal bp reporting processes and systems.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end statutory and direct tax reporting process for the supported entities

Ability to identify gaps between group reported numbers and statutory accounts, and propose solutions to address accounting issues independently

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) (if managing Malaysian entities).

Minimum of –6 - 7 years of experience in direct tax or tax accounting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulation, Group Reporting Manual and Group Account Policies.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Experience of reporting processes and systems within bp.

Shared service centre experience.

External Audit experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.