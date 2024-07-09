Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Statutory Reporting SME supports the Group’s compliance with external regulatory requirements (e.g. financial reporting, direct tax compliance), including but not limited to:

the timely and accurate preparation of audit and tax related packs and analysis for Group entities;

preparation of statutory accounts (including notes to account and relevant disclosures) and reconciliations from source ledgers to statutory accounts;

assistance with the Group’s transformation activities for financial reporting and tax compliance.

These activities are performed in adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key accountabilities:

Prepare statutory accounts, director’s brief, audit files, tax packs and other documentation necessary for a portfolio of entities in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the timely and accurate delivery of statutory accounts and tax analysis and queries from tax authorities through liaison with internal and external stakeholders to meet the respective countries’ statutory reporting and direct tax compliance obligations.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate them accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant reports / systems to ensure discrepancies are investigated and corrected.

Implement best practices for the respective processes and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team. Support wider transformation activities for financial reporting and tax compliance.

Support the delivery of other regulatory compliance activities and special projects as required for financial reporting and tax compliance. This includes BEPS Pillar 2, subject to evolution of P2 rules and local implementation throughout 2024 – 2027.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional qualification (e.g. ACCA, ICAEW, CPA, CIMA, MIA).

5 – 6 years of experience in general accounting with good understanding of relevant external financial reporting and tax compliance requirements.

Audit experience in Big 4 audit firms will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in accounting systems (e.g. SAP) will be an added advantage.

Strong financial, accounting, analytical, communication and interpersonal skills.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Commercial Tax, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Accounting {+ 9 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.