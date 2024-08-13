Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Are you a financial expert with a passion for compliance and statutory reporting? Bp has an exciting opportunity for a Statutory Reporting SME to join our team and support our Group’s compliance with external regulatory requirements, including financial reporting and direct tax compliance.

You’ll play pivotal role in driving operational excellence, outstanding customer service, and unwavering compliance. If you are a detail-oriented professional with a dedication to excellence, we’d love to hear from you!

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Prepare statutory accounts, director’s briefs, audit files, tax packs, and other essential documentation for a portfolio of entities, ensuring adherence to relevant policies and procedures.

Support the accurate and timely delivery of statutory accounts and tax analysis, liaising with internal and external stakeholders to meet statutory reporting and tax compliance obligations in respective countries.

Monitor open and overdue items, lead reconciliations of relevant reports and systems, and communicate updates to appropriate staff, ensuring discrepancies are investigated and resolved.

Implement standard processes and proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities within the team. Support transformation activities for financial reporting and tax compliance.

Contribute to the delivery of other regulatory compliance activities and special projects, including BEPS Pillar 2, adapting to evolving rules and local implementations.

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.

Recognized professional qualification (e.g., ACCA, ICAEW, CPA, CIMA, MIA).

5+ years of experience in general accounting with an understanding of external financial reporting and tax compliance requirements.

Audit experience in Big 4 audit firms is a plus.

Proficiency in accounting systems (e.g., SAP) is advantageous.

Strong financial, accounting, analytical, communication, and interpersonal skills.

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization.

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.