Statutory Reporting Senior Analyst

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
The Statutory Reporting Analyst ensures timely and accurate preparation, filing of statutory accounts and tax packs for a number of entities, and perform full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Key Responsibilities: