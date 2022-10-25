Statutory Reporting Senior Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

The Statutory Reporting Analyst ensures timely and accurate preparation, filing of statutory accounts and tax packs for a number of entities, and perform full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Responsibilities:

Prepare draft statutory accounts for a portfolio of entities, director’s brief, audit file, tax packs, quality control check lists, and any other documentation necessary.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis and queries through liaison with the relevant Finance reporting teams, Group Tax, Cosec and external auditors.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate preparation of tax packs for the assigned entities in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Coordinate and facilitate external audits as and when necessary.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Implement best practices for the respective processes and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Preparation of other compliance documents as necessary.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA, MIA).

Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) (if managing Malaysian entities).

Minimum of 5 - 6 years of experience in general accounting with a good understanding of relevant external financial reporting requirements and developments and the Group Reporting Manual.

Experience of reporting processes and systems within bp.

Shared service centre experience.

External Audit experience

#financeMalaysia#LI-IL1