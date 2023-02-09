Job summary

Global Business Service Center Asia (GBS Asia) in Kuala Lumpur that provides Finance, Tax and IT services to global and regional businesses. The main goal of the GBS Asia is to deliver value added services and enhance process transformation for the various Business Units in BP. GBS Asia is part of an integrated network of Global Business Services organisation that supports BP’s operations globally to provide cost optimisation and process standardisation through global delivery capabilities and enabling technologies, operational excellence benchmarked to industry standards, and World-class Human Capital Development to build an "Asset Talent Pool" that consistently delivers high quality performance.



Statutory Reporting Senior SME manages the end to end statutory preparation of high complexity portfolios within the team, ensure timely and accurate preparation, filing of statutory accounts and tax packs for a number of entities full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate tax reporting, and reports and controls activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Accountabilities

Supports significantly larger and/or high complexity entities that require a solid understanding of the nature of the legal entities’ set-up and business activities, relevant statutory reporting and audit requirements, and applicable direct tax principles, in order to execute activities effectively.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of statutory reporting and direct tax services (e.g. preparation of statutory reports, tax packs, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Coordinate, facilitate and prepare draft statutory accounts, directors’ briefs, audit files, tax packs and quality control check lists.

Proactively identify, propose and implement process improvement, standardisation and simplification activity within the team

Manage relationships in matters of Statutory Reporting as appropriate with Group Accounts; bp Finance, Group Tax and external auditors.

Liase with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary

Proactively manage own work by adhering to agreed Milestone deadlines and escalate issues where necessary to the Statutory Reporting Manager to ensure tasks are completed in an accurate and timely manner.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding audit and tax issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) (if managing Malaysian entities).

Minimum of 7 – 8 years of experience in direct tax or tax accounting and/or legal entity Statutory Reporting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulation, Group Reporting Manual and Group Account Policies.

Preferred Criteria