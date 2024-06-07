Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Statutory Reporting Senior SME manages the end to end statutory preparation of high complexity portfolios within the team, ensure timely and accurate preparation, filing of statutory accounts and tax packs for a number of entities full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate tax reporting, and reports and controls activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Supports significantly larger and/or high complexity entities that require a solid understanding of the nature of the legal entities’ set-up and business activities, relevant statutory reporting and audit requirements, and applicable direct tax principles, in order to execute activities effectively.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of statutory reporting and direct tax services (e.g. preparation of statutory reports, tax packs, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Coordinate, facilitate and prepare draft statutory accounts, directors’ briefs, audit files, tax packs and quality control check lists.

Proactively identify, propose and implement process improvement, standardisation and simplification activity within the team

Manage relationships in matters of Statutory Reporting as appropriate with Group Accounts; bp Finance, Group Tax and external auditors.

Liase with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary

Proactively manage own work by adhering to agreed Milestone deadlines and escalate issues where necessary to the Statutory Reporting Manager to ensure tasks are completed in an accurate and timely manner.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding audit and tax issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) (if managing Malaysian entities).

Minimum of 7 – 8 years of experience in direct tax or tax accounting and/or legal entity Statutory Reporting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulation, Group Reporting Manual and Group Account Policies.

Preferred Criteria:

Experience of reporting processes and systems within bp.

Shared service centre experience.

External Audit experience

Knowledge of IFRS 9 will be advantageous.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Corporate Tax, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Project and programme management {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.