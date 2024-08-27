Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The Statutory Reporting Senior SME supervises a team of professionals to ensure the Group’s compliance with external regulatory requirements (e.g. financial reporting, direct tax compliance, regulatory authorities’ surveys).

Key Responsibilities Oversees and manage a team which supports the statutory reporting of assigned legal entities with various complexity that require a solid understanding of the legal entities’ set-up, business activities, relevant statutory reporting, audit, regulatory reporting requirements, and applicable direct tax principles, in order to execute activities effectively.

Preparation and review of legal entity financial statements (including notes to account and relevant disclosures) and full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and group reporting.

Support the Group’s transformation activities for financial reporting and tax compliance.

Coordinate, facilitate and review draft statutory accounts, audit files, tax packs and regulatory authorities’ surveys with support from team members.

Monitor the team’s accurate and timely delivery of statutory reporting deliverables in accordance with the agreed milestones.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding audit and tax issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Able to identify, constructively challenge and timely resolve accounting and audit issues.

Manage relationships and liaise with senior stakeholders both internally and externally across various functions globally.

Proactively identify, propose and implement process improvement, standardisation and simplification activities within the team.

Support the delivery of wider transformation activities as required.

Prepare and maintain standard operating procedures documentation. Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA or MIA).

External audit experience is a must.

Shared service center experience is an added advantage.

Minimum of 12+ years of combined Big-4 public accounting and multinational corporate experience in Statutory Reporting and/or direct tax or tax accounting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulation, Group Reporting Manual and Group Account Policies.

Minimum of 8 years of experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Experience of reporting processes and SAP systems. Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



