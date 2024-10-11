In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Statutory Senior Analyst - German-speaking (part-time, 4 hours)

In this role You will:

Carry out the quarter-end close processes in a timely and accurate manner.

Manage analytical review of accounting data for the German legal entity according to German GAAP.

Support the preparation of Management Report and pre-reads for Supervisory Board Meetings.

Prepare the IFRS-HGB bridge for tax calculation.

Provide technical support for statutory reporting tools.

Ensure all audit queries are responded to promptly.

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized accounting qualification.

2+ years of finance and accounting experience.

Proficiency in English and intermediate-level German.

SAP knowledge is an advantage.

Proficiency in Excel is also an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phones for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

