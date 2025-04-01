Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as an
Statutory Senior Analyst
Carry out the statutory reporting processes and preparation of statutory accounts for assigned responsibilities, entities and fields in a timely and accurate manner to ensure timely submission of statutory accounts.
Ensure full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate reporting.
Timely response to queries raised on accounts and other analyses, working closely with Auditors and Business/Country teams supported.
Work on specific accounting areas/questions in order to ensure the accurate statutory reporting and accounting treatment.
Complete reporting and control activities to assure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
Be the first point of contact for statutory related queries (Audit, Tax, Directors).
Ensure all queries are resolved and responded to on a timely basis (with support from relevant group reporting teams if applicable).
Supervise changes in statutory and group legislation and policies, interpretation for own processes.
Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for entities supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.
Work with the Team Leader and Business/Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as the need arises.
Supporting of monitoring and delivery of KPI-s relating to team’s processes.
Looking for improvement opportunities and work with the relevant people to put these in place.
Fully qualified accountant background with several years of working experience, especially IFRS and/or UK GAAP.
Relevant degree and min. 4 years of experience in related Finance area.
Demonstrated process expertise in statutory areas esp. Statutory accounts preparation and Audit processes.
Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques.
Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.
Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding.
Customer- and service-oriented thinking.
Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.
Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal and external contacts
Strong communication and cooperation skills.
Able to manage multiple / conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines.
Assertiveness.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
