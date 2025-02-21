This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Statutory Senior SME with German language

In this role You will:

Full understanding of certain statistical reporting obligations under the German Foreign Trade Regulation for German entities

Ensuring accurate, timely and comprehensive reporting.

Being the primary point of contact for stakeholders and the German Federal Bank.

Keeping track of and staying up to date with the latest requirements and integrating them into the ways of working.

Essential to take complete ownership of the processes.

Establishing control points and proper process documentation.

Coordination of various colleagues within the organization to ensure compliance with reporting requirements.

Holding regular upskilling/training sessions for the team.

Supporting internal and external audit processes.

Active participation in upcoming projects for statutory.

Ensuring smooth communication and collaboration with the teams, stakeholders and authorities.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree and recognized accounting qualification

Relevant 7+ years finance and accounting experience

Fluency in English and German

Demonstrated end to end process expertise

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



