Statutory Subject Matter Expert - German speaking

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142345BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Statutory Subject Matter Expert - German speaking

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, statutory financial reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:
  • Support quarterly financial close activities for the subsidiaries of bp SE
  • Participate in the preparation of Financial Statements including Notes and Management Reports
  • Generate quarterly and yearly reports such as MOT calculation, employee guarantees, provision for removal expenses, development of equity and cash-effective interest reports
  • Handle standard postings and perform monthly quarterly and yearly correction postings
  • Collect data for preparing deferred TAX reports
  • High-Level materiality analysis of Balance Sheet and P&L figures
  • Generate a detailed provision statement
  • Technical support and maintenance of a dedicated application (SmartNotes)
  • Answer Audit related questions
  • Provide support, training and mentoring for operations teams
  • Drive process simplification, standardization

What You will need to be successful:
  • Recognized accounting qualification
  • Proven experience in Financial Accounting
  • Fluency in English and intermediate German is required
  • Advanced user of MS Excel
  • Knowledge of an integrated accounting system
  • Flexible, motivated personality, strong communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

