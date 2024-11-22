Statutory Subject Matter Expert - German speaking

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Statutory Subject Matter Expert (SME) - German speaking

The SME role has the responsibility to ensure that we manage, control and develop our operations in a “process crafted” manner to deliver value to the business.

In this role You will:

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Support operations with accountability for managing and monitoring all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as required.

Manage relationships with:

service providers where processes are outsourced ensuring the relevant outputs are in line with requirements

the CFO organisation that the related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner

Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

Deliver process improvement identification, solution development & implementations. Develop short term workaround solutions where appropriate. These gaps or issues may require in-depth analysis and working with other parties closely to resolve. Provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed .

Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

Drive best practice globally by working effectively with other Regional GBS SMEs and Process Leads as well as the OSP Process leads and SMEs

What You need to be successful:

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma.

Demonstrated process expertise (4-5 years minimum is essential) in Accounting, Reporting and Control areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar environment.

Fluency in English AND German is a must

Advantage can be: IFRS knowledge, tax related experience

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Experience in leading and managing cross functional teams, preferably in a shared services or OSP operation, althought not essential using best practice techniques including work efficiency management.

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports so as to maximise their performance, leadership and development potential.

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role.

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable.

Strong SAP finance knowledge and Excel is a must

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.