Storage & Handling Manager

To ensure safe and efficient terminal operations in compliance with the Terminal Operating Manual (TOM), and other relevant BP standards and legislation/regulation, especially:

Application of appropriate BP standards inclusive of integrity management (IM) and control of works (CoW).

Manage performance of staff and contactors towards being “ best in class” in the process of storing and handling bulk petroleum products.

Key Accountabilities:

Directs the S&H Team in the fields of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSSE) to ensure adherence to legislation and company policy/standards, specifically IM / CoW and the local management of change (MoC) practice.

Champions HSSE as a personal value to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions and to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment.

Ensures compliance with OMS and any supporting GDP’s - GRP’s e.g. IM/CoW/Driving Safety and any local legal requirements.

Ensures that adequate security procedures are in place and adhered to safeguard assets and people in the interest of BP, its customers and other stakeholders; as well as an effective security system is in place to control entrance and egress to the terminal.

Ensures that bulk fuel and additive receipt (whatever mode: ship, pipeline, refinery, rail or road) and storage at the terminal is carried out according to requirements of TOM and that all critical task procedures are consistently adhered to.

Manage the product loss/gain during receipt and storage with object of keeping in-transit and storage loss/gain within tolerance.

Ensures bulk fuel is dispatched (rail, sartainer or customer own collection) as per procedure and legislation.

Manages product quality of all bulk fuels during S&H stewardship, especially that of Illuminating Paraffin.

Accountable for effective housekeeping and preventative maintenance program for terminal assets as per the TOM.

Ensures all mechanical and electrical standards are maintained consistently for the terminal, and where lacking bring it up to standard.

Ensure Contractors adhere to the Control of Work standards.

Monitor performance of yard staff and contractors by observing them in action against appropriate task procedures.

Sets performance contracts, conducts quarterly reviews and implements measures to optimise performance.

Builds a culture of operational excellence within the team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring.

Creates an enabling environment that promotes and recognises individual and team efforts and develops the skills and capabilities of the team. All staff within line control are required to have clear accountabilities and those that are significantly impacted by IM and CoW are required to have undertaken competency assessments, feed back conversations and have competency development action plans. All consultants and contractors are also required to conform to BP Standards.

Accountable for the delivery of S&H/Transport/Stocks discipline at the awareness (level 1) and basic application (level 2) levels to all new and existing staff; and where appropriate the delivery of other related training such as Depot Induction, Emergency Response and S&H Works Procedure. The expected outcome of this training is for you (as leader) to assure the Logistics Africa leadership of technical competence and compliance. You are further required to keep records of subordinate training, assessments and competency gap closure.