As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Job Purpose

The Store Development Advisor of Guest Experience reports to Design & Development Manager and is responsible for leading all aspects of the coordination and administration of all aspects of store development Project Management including strategic planning, project management, and financial oversight of remodel and new build projects. The Store Development Advisor will lead all phases of the development process including but not limited to due diligence, entitlements, and permitting to ensure a successful project delivered on time and on budget. This position requires exposure to all but is not limited to functional areas of the business, including Operations, Marketing, Finance, Construction, and the Executive staff.

The Guest Experience is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Accountabilities

Crucial Job Functions:

Provide overall Project Management, including the development, implementation and maintenance of the critical path and development strategies for all aspects of the site development process.

Understand the entitlement processes and different paths for approvals on site specific projects.

Understanding Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) zoning codes, building codes, and land use codes and any applicable laws.

Understanding of site-specific design standards governed by local AHJ.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with outside engineering firms, consultants, governmental agencies, developers, etc.

Lead a multidisciplinary team of consultants and professionals to acquire project goals and deliverables.

Communicate development risks to leadership to ensure sound decision making on the site-specific project.

Assess project risks regarding budget and schedules to ensure viability of project.

Supervise and coordinate all Project Management, Scheduling, and Reporting tools

Establish and run a communication process to update customers and appropriate staff on the progress of all projects

Ensure project results are at the required level of quality, within budget, and timely.

Ensure all projects follow the prescribed Project management processes and use of approved software tools

Support project cost estimating and construction bidding, as needed

Provide critical constructive feedback and critical thinking to conceptual site plans, development strategies and cost estimates based upon strong solid understanding of Guest Experience design criteria and engineering standard processes

Supervise public road projects, land takings, etc. and minimize their impact to future or existing stores by working with the appropriate AHJ (Authority having jurisdiction).

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to all vital Store Development team members on a regular basis.

Perform general administrative duties, such as invoice processing, policy development, budgeting etc.

Lead project management and development training as assigned.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Core Behaviors:

Safety - demonstrate personal and staying safe at service stations

Respect - create an inclusive and diverse workplace

Completion - pursue systematic management through standardization & clarification

Courage – ability to challenge status quo

One Team - work with all customers to achieve the best results

Travel up to 10%

Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Civil Engineering, Urban Planning, Construction Management, Architecture

Experience

3-5 years of experience in multi-unit retail project development

Solid understanding of applicable laws, regulations, and codes

Understanding of retail operations very helpful

Skills & Proficiencies

Strong Project Management and Analytical skills

Proficient in Construction technology

Strong presentation and negotiation skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to prioritize

Excellent Interpersonal skills

Ability to communicate with all levels of the Organization

Excellent critical thinking skills

Bluebeam, Smartsheet, and MS Project knowledge



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



