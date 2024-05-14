Store Supervisor I

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Role:

The role supervises all activities relating to inventory management in the Main Distribution Center in the area of receiving, storage, picking and the maintenance of integrity in stock accuracy.

Key Accountabilities:

Inventory Management Receipt of incoming goods from production, 3rd party, and imports. Supervise all incoming products to central warehouse in ensuring it follows procedures and documentations requirements to prevent stock updating inaccuracies. Conduct regular and periodical audit of received goods for further assurance. Supervise stock location for all finished goods by brand, product and pack type to facilitate product picking and cycle counting / stock take. Conduct regular integrity checks towards ensuring the right product is at the right place. Ensure regular and accurate updating of the product information board for each aisle. Update and brief loading team personnel on any changes to stock locations. Supervise stocks with low and/or sensitive storage particularly Soluble and Flammable lubes towards ensuring they are stored in areas designated. Facilitate First In First Out when required, particularly to ensure clean transition from old to new SKUs. Supervise inventory management activities for premium items inclusive of receipting, storage and releasing to Ops Clerks. Ensure maintaining the accuracy of the premium items at all time

Planning Assist the Warehouse Operation Advisor in ensuring proper planning for every activity involving warehouse storage and inventory. Planning and forecast with Production Planning Team on weekly basis to determine storage location of these products and prepare the space accordingly as well as the number of pallets required and ensure production requirements are met.

Cycle Counts Conduct periodical cycle counts at least twice a week for at least six SKUs to determine physical and system stock records are aligned. Assist the Warehouse Operation Advisor in investigating all product variances, together with Inventory Clerks, from regular cycle counts including auditing procedural compliance.

Stock Take (4 times a year) Pre- plan: Ensure products are at the right location to facilitate accurate counting, preparation of documentation and work force, and assist / advice Warehouse Operation Advisor on the team roster for stock counting. Assist the Warehouse Operation Advisor in leading/supervising any recounts during the stock take. Assist the Warehouse Operation Advisor in investigating all product variances detected during regular cycle counts together with Inventory Clerks and including conducting a recount auditing compliance on procedures.

Pallet Management Ensure sufficient supply of pallets for production demand on a weekly basis. Coordinate with supplier on pallet requirements and pallet returns for repair. Maintain and accurate record of receipt, storage (including at four break bulk centres) and returns of pallets. Conduct quarterly cycle counts with supplier. Inform Warehouse Operation Advisor on any variances detected.

Recall & Quarantine Supervise all recall of products from central warehouse to production due to quality issues. Ensure stock is diligently monitored and final reconciliation of physical and system stocks with no variances. Supervise all quarantining of products when instructed and ensure it is secured and isolated. Brief warehouse personnel and monitor accordingly to prevent delivery of quarantined products to customers.

Rework & Repackaging Responsible for the overall rework and repacking operations in accordance with the daily plan

3rd party Co-ordinate and plan all the rework and repacking job with dedicated 3rd party as the process flow given



Key Requirements:

Minimum SPM/ STPM qualification

Minimum of 5 years experiences in warehousing operations

Must have knowledge in JD Edward software applications relating to inventory management.

Must have knowledge in ISO 9001 & ISO 14001

Able to work independently with minimal supervision

Have a positive working attitude and a team player.

Able to maintain confidentiality relating to the role

Demonstrates initiative taking, flexibility and adaptability

Good communication & negotiation skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.