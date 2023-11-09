Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description SummaryAbout Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Strategic Account Manager B2B Fleets & Aggregators in Delhi. More details below:In this role individual will be accountable for:1. Volume and GM of the KMS, as well as business developments by building and maintaining strong customer relationships including commercial and contractual arrangements.2. Deliver on key priorities to build, protect & nurture Castrol partnership & relationship with Ki mobility solution.3. Drive offer deployment of Fleetmaster program with internal and external stakeholders for fleet customer in India.



Job Description:

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Manage the account to deliver Volume and GM

Handle daily operational requirements from customer including troubleshooting

Manage and build strong customer relationship mainly at operational levels among all functions

Develop account plan and update regularly with wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, stakeholder relationship

Organize regular performance reviews internally/externally to track KPIs and implement any necessary interventions

Ensure all contractual agreements are met in line with bp requirements

Sales KPIs - Volume, GM, Overdue, Fleetmaster pilots, % Premium Product

Experience and Qualifications

Experience in managing key accounts

Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional

Working with cross-functional teams in a program / project management capacity

Track record of delivery and driving growth (e.g. through new offers, RTM innovation, partnership development)

Understanding of long term legal contracts

Required Skill set:

KAM ways of working - Mastery

Products & Services Knowledge - Skillful

Knowledge and understanding - Industry/Sector Understanding: Skillful

Knowledge and understanding - Customer Insights: Skillful

Sales & marketing planning - Strategy development: Skillful

Sales & marketing implementation - Measuring Sales & Marketing Success: Skillful

Offer execution and growth - Skillful

Project management - Skillful



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.