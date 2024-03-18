Strategic Account integrated Customer Relationship Management CoE Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is transitioning to an integrated energy company, that is simple, more focussed, driving higher value, with lower emissions. Central to this is accelerating and simplifying, for our business development teams, their ability to quickly understand our B2B customers complex energy needs and collaborate internally across our diverse businesses to address these.

We are actively transforming our B2B Account Management customer engagement ways of working and digital tooling to drive integration, and deliver greater value in a more streamlined, focused, and efficient way. integrated Customer Relationship Management capability (iCRM) is a vital part of this.

As a member of our Strategic Corporates and Partnerships Centre of Excellence, and in this role, you will have a unique opportunity to evolve bp’s iCRM capability across the bp group to support our Account teams to deliver customer-centred growth. We're focussed on bringing together the right expertise to underpin our energy transition. You can help us get there.

About the role

Actively manage and foster across group entity relationships to influence and gain support for bp group’s iCRM value and its implementation within businesses.

Ensure iCRM capability today and evolving roadmap are well understood and supported across the business.

Lead business transformation activities particularly defining and implementing change programs that gain buy-in.

Input to identifying new capabilities that will simplify ways of working, removes problems and drives greater value.

Protect the simplicity, value and efficiency of iCRM defining and agreeing what is of value to deliver against our objectives, key results and north star vision.

Report on value outcomes across business entities.

Champion iCRM capabilities and facilitate Accounts Team and business entity proficiency in the use of iCRM.

Work with dependent programs to ensure iCRM integrates end to end with other solutions.

Prepare briefs for executive steering, senior leaders to provide updates, present plans and influence adoption.

Actively engaging in agile planning and delivery, providing roadmaps and prioritized capabilities and features that have clear objectives and key results and benefits.

What you will deliver

iCRM business entity roadmaps and successful implementation within businesses.

Improved iCRM customer journeys, features and ways of working, identifying enhancements to simplifying user experience, and deliver greater value and efficiency.

Prioritized roadmaps and backlogs supported by business benefits which have been agreed with sponsors, collaborators and business entities.

Managing and monitor the objectives and key results. Course correct where needed to achieve targets.

Coaching, training, demonstrating and advocating for iCRM across business entities.

Executive briefs on iCRM capability for businesses at all levels, LT and governance.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Ability to plan and deliver a change program including transforming ways of working, processes, data and systems within a complex global business.

Previous experience in transforming the B2B customer value chain will be highly regarded.

A passion for solving business problems and transform an organisation to deliver simpler ways of working that driver greater value.

Experience working with multiple complex functional areas and business entities (e.g., Account Teams, sales, product management, engineering, customer support, finance, marketing).

Ability to deliver results and drive alignment across cross – functional collaborators.

Ability to represent business and technical positions in such a way that all feel included and able to contribute to the dialogue.

Effective written and verbal communication skills, and ability to craft compelling product narratives for multiple audiences.

Ability to be comfortable with ambiguity in a constantly changing environment.

Experience developing and driving forward product roadmaps, customer journey’s and requirements, ideally across the ‘customer’ value chain.

Coach and mentor teams to adopt iCRM capability in the most effective way.

Inclusive, commercially focused and outcomes focused way of working.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Skills:

