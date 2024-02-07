Strategic Accounts Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol has a sustained history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future

The Strategic Account Manager is accountable for driving business and generating growth with existing key customers and new prospects. The role will work closely with the Technical & Support teams to drive operational benefits and efficiencies for the Mining and Industrial portfolio. The Primary focus will be to further improve the long term nature of the existing relationships, deliver strong collaborative leadership throughout the Mining & Industrial Sales team (and broader organisation) and to operate in a manner that has Ethics, Compliance and Governance culturally embedded.

This is the ideal opportunity to drive growth and performance within Castrol’s Mining and Industrial business!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

Develop and maintain strong commercial relationships across a portfolio of strategic Mining Customers based across both WA Regions and National.

Strong negotiation capability and tendering experience

Accelerate growth in the Strategic Customer portfolio by seeking new growth pillars within the existing customer sets and also through optimizing growth opportunities in new prospects

Drive performance through creation of strategic business planning and the execution of ANZ Mining & Industrial strategy, influencing & energizing key internal and external stakeholders

Listening to customer needs, bringing opportunities to life and collaborating with the customer to evolve the sustainability and carbon emission ambitions for both Castrol and the customer.

Lead project to contribute to growth optimization, continuous improvement and strategic delivery.

Develop win/win strategic joint business plans with the Strategic Customers for mutual growth

Actively involved and collaboratively working with the wider National Mining & Industrial Team, ensuring maximization of performance for the channel and operating in the most professional of manners with Ethics and Compliance held culturally at the forefront

Build and maintain positive internal relationships across channels, functions and teams, ensuring effective communication and operating with a caring “One Team” mentality.

Proficient in safety performance and requirements

Experience within the Mining sector is a strong preference, as is sales and relationship experience.

Evidence of strong leadership and the ability to influence.

Strong commercial competence.

Proven track record of highly effective influencing, driving and executing of strategic agendas

Strong evidence of collaborative and agile attitude, with a “One Team” approach

Experience handling large and complex customers

Demonstrated experience delivering sales targets.

Ability to represent the company externally across a breadth of groups in corporate and operational environments

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



