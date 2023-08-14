Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

*This role may be worked from any of the countries listed but there is a preference for London (UK)* The Strategic Corporate Development Manager will report to the VP Strategic Corporates and will be part of a global team passionate about strategic business development and strategic partnerships. The role will work across different accounts but will not have line management accountability.

Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role exists to develop compelling and integrated new energy offers and propositions to our largest and most strategic future customers. It involves a deep understanding of a customer’s energy transition needs and identifying value and opportunity for bp businesses where strategies overlap. The goal is to produce future bankable income for bp and once proven, to be scaled across other group accounts. It is common, but not a necessity, that these customers are in hard-to-abate sectors where they need companies such as bp to invest in new energies to enable their own decarbonisation roadmaps. In all cases strong, structured collaboration will be key to success for both parties.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as an ambassador for our Strategic Corporates and Partnerships (SCP) team, building strong internal and external customer relationships with consistent demonstration of bp’s ‘who we are’ values.

Understand deep customer needs for new sophisticated and integrated solutions and translate these into an initial concepts and value propositions that can be used to engage the customer and relevant bp businesses. Validate these propositions and identify key owners within our business.

Explore scaling opportunities both geographically and with our existing customers.

Provide original input on customer concepts to create consensus and then elevate it from concept to appraise scoping (and then onto business owner).

Build solutions that meet customer needs at a concept level and stay away from ‘cherry picking’ individual points in a concept (by the business).

Identify, prioritize and validate customer needs in relation to enterprise wise decarbonization goals by building a deep appreciation of the vulnerabilities and exposures faced by the energy transition.

Collaborate internally to co-determine a compelling set of executable solution concepts in response customer related decarbonisation opportunities, and own the integration and framing of these solutions in the eyes of the customer to drive differentiation.

Lead the evolution of an ‘integrated proposition house’ of new and existing proposition concepts, in collaboration with business collaborators, tailored to the customer segment.

Supervise and support the development of the value proposition through the development lifecycle between ourselves and our customers.

Essential Experience:

Strong experience in strategic customer account management, with a track record of delivering deals/value/solutions with major corporates.

The ability to develop relationships from first contact/prospecting to landing customer agreements/deals.

Commercial foresight and experience developing compelling customer propositions and businesses cases that are strategic and sophisticated in nature.

Relevant and material experience in parts of the energy or decarbonisation value chain applicable to our energy transition.

Project management, strong collaboration and teamwork experience – with a proven track record to help others navigate ambiguity.

Experience in developing internal relationships and fostering support for group wide customer initiatives.

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills that can flex to all levels of the organization and be confident addressing board-level colleagues to achieve endorsement.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Project and programme management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management, Strategic origination, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.