*This role may be worked from any of the countries listed but there is a preference for London (UK)* This role exists to represent the whole of bp to major customers externally and act as the key relationship interface between bp and our partners. The purpose of the role is to identify and work with multiple business teams to access/deliver sources of value that are material, strategic in nature and align with bp’s strategy, our Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) and the strategic decarbonisation roadmap of the corporate. The types of customers involved will be large, multi-nationals, with mixed energy needs (i.e. multiple low-carbon vectors) and broad geographic presence. It is common, but not a necessity, that these customers are in hard-to-abate sectors where they need companies such as bp to invest in new energies to enable their own decarbonisation roadmaps. In all cases, strong, structured collaboration will be key to success for both parties.

Business Support Group



Job Description:

You will develop a deep understanding of bp’s existing capabilities and future strategy to engage external parties in a powerful way. You will also be the voice of the customer within bp and bring together bp’s capabilities into compelling customer propositions.

In order to be successful, you will need to develop a strong knowledge of the relevant customers sectors, their current and future energy demands and how bp can align investment and supply to meet the strategic needs of both bp and the customer.

As Strategic Corporate Manager, you will report into the VP Strategic Corporates and will be part of a global team focused on strategic account management. The role will lead account and project teams, via the matrixed organisation, but will not have line management accountability.

Key Accountabilities:

Typically accountable for 1-2 group accounts depending on complexity; size; relationship maturity; and geographic presence of target customers

Act as an ambassador for SCP purpose and building strong internal and external customer relationships with consistent demonstration of bp’s values

Strategic Planning

Develop strategic account plans for strategic corporates to identify mutual areas of collaboration with clear value and the tactics required to secure it in conjunction with business stakeholders

Track performance against the Strategic Account Plan and updates the tactics being employed over time to keep the strategic elements of the plan in focus including interventions when required.

Lead the implementation of the Strategic Account Plan for bp daily to ensure the needs of the customer are being met and that progress towards delivery is being made with the bp businesses

Building Relationships

Lead and facilitate deep and broad relationships with the Strategic Corporate utilising contact maps as an action oriented tool

Hold meaningful external middle management relationship with our customers

Manage and coordinate important internal relationships and stakeholder maps across businesses and regions

Structured Engagement

Set up and take lead on the regular engagements vital in forming and driving the mutual agenda

Run regular strategic meetings including all relevant partners to ensure quality engagements with a drive towards progress on key objectives

Set-up and lead the performance management of the account based on agreed landmarks and make any required interventions

Manage the customer engagement calendar including customer review meetings, executive briefings, external events

Opportunity Development

Identify and build opportunities to grow value and profitability across geographies and across bp businesses, including new potential sources of value and compelling customer value propositions (in collaboration with other team members)

Collaborate with the businesses (who structure and complete deals for specific products) to develop integrated offers and the supporting business cases, trading off risk/value and prioritising the maximisation of value for the bp group.

Essential Experience:

Strong experience in strategic customer account management, with a track record of delivering deals/value/solutions with major corporates - including the ability to develop relationships from first contact/prospecting to landing customer agreements/deals

Commercially savvy and experienced with developing compelling customer propositions and businesses cases that are strategic and sophisticated in nature

Proven experience in parts of the energy or decarbonisation value chain that can be applied to the energy transition

Leadership, project management and teamwork experience – proven track record in helping others navigate ambiguity

Experience in developing relationships and fostering support for group wide customer initiatives

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills that can flex to all levels of our organisation with confidence addressing EVP/SVPs to achieve goals.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account Management, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Building Relationships, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.