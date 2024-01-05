Strategic Corporate Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



At bp, we are playing to win!

We bring together the best of bp to help regions and corporates in hard-to-abate sectors decarbonize at scale while driving aggregated demand for bp’s transition growth businesses – hydrogen, renewables, bioenergy, EV charging and convenience.

Reporting to the VP Strategic Corporates, you will be focusing on strategic account management and leading the accounts and project teams, via the matrixed organization. Purpose of this role is to identify and work with multiple business teams to access/deliver sources of value that are material, strategic in nature and align with bp’s strategy, our Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) and the strategic decarbonization roadmap of the corporate.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working

Up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave+ 4 weeks of partner leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Understanding of the relevant customers sectors, their current and future energy demands and how bp can align investment and supply to meet the strategic needs

Act as an ambassador for SCP purpose and building strong internal and external customer relationships with consistent demonstration of bp’s ‘who we are’ values

Develop strategic account plans to identify mutual areas of collaboration with clear value and the tactics required to secure it in conjunction with business customers

Lead the implementation of the Strategic Account Plan for bp every day to ensure the needs of the customer are being met and that progress towards delivery is being made with the bp businesses

Lead regular meetings with the Strategic Corporate including all relevant business customers to ensure quality engagements with a drive towards progress on key objectives

Manage the customer engagement calendar including customer review meetings, executive briefings, external events

Identify and build opportunities to grow the value and profitability across geographies and across bp businesses, including new potential sources of value and compelling customer value propositions (in collaboration with other team members to secure them

What will you need to be successful:

Strong experience in strategic customer account management, with track record of delivering deals/value/solution with major corporates

Experience in energy or decarbonization value chain that can be applied to the energy transition

Proven experience in project management, leadership skills

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills

Good to have post graduate degree or equivalent experience

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in RC&S, please have a read through Regions, corporates & solutions | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Skills:

