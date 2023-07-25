The B2B Strategic Customer Development Manager (SCDM) is responsible for owning the sales strategy and negotiations of a portfolio of key customers withing the commercial channel of trade, to achieve sustainable margin and volume goals, aligned within the long-term strategic vision of the bp Midstream Product Solutions Americas organization as well as bp global Aims and Ambition.
Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Experience
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
