Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The B2B Strategic Customer Development Manager (SCDM) is responsible for owning the sales strategy and negotiations of a portfolio of key customers withing the commercial channel of trade, to achieve sustainable margin and volume goals, aligned within the long-term strategic vision of the bp Midstream Product Solutions Americas organization as well as bp global Aims and Ambition.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Key Accountabilities

Lead, coach, and mentor the sales team in meaningful negotiations

Customer Relationship Management: Develop and manage value-based relationships with customers, lead account reviews, reinforce bp value proposition and facilitate overall customer satisfaction. Work with customers to establish a common set of goals and objectives linked to the account plan, with a focus on value creation, growth, mutual ownership, and execution.

Business development through existing and new customers. Growing margin and volume in line with plan and strategy through opportunity pipeline management. Understanding current and future customer energy needs and developing a path into more sustainable energy sources, as needed.

Structures and negotiates sophisticated fuel supply offers and contracts Handles customer negotiations and relationship management at both senior as well as operational level.

Analyzes and monitors performance, contract compliance and volume ratability; identifies and implements profit improvement opportunities.

Acts as subject matter expert of the industry for the segment - understanding specific business models, competitive landscape, market dynamics, and other key drivers that influence revenue opportunities.

Customer Insight Development: Anticipates and forecasts customer needs for offer development based on knowledge of customer business performance and plans, emerging market trends and market segmentation. Works with customer to develop deep customer insight.

Customer Satisfaction: Ensures a high level of customer satisfaction delivering services/offers aligned with bp’s strategic intent.

Uses Salesforce and the Challenger Sale framework to develop customer account plans, crafting and implementing market strategies and customer insights for the development of strategic offers, achieving financial and share of wallet targets aligned with bp’s strategic intents.

Support the Fuel FSM People Plan and DE&I Objectives

BA/BS in Business or equivalent field

6 - 10 years of business experience including:

At least 3 years in front-line sales and customer facing experience required.

Track record of effectively leading a team preferred

Experience in Functional Relationship Management roles including interacting with senior management in customer organizations and a confirmed ability to influence external parties or governing bodies to win business or resolve conflict at a senior level.

Exposure to Marketing or Analytical roles – Knowledge of key business drivers, oil industry pricing structure and vulnerabilities and ability to analyze competition, customer profitability and forecasting to drive business results and develop long-term plans for the team and business.

Proven record to think and act strategically and develop network plans for portfolio of customers.

Strong advocacy and interpersonal skills (internal and with 3rd parties).

Strong team leadership and coaching abilities.

Knowledge of discretionary (spot) and term sales and B2B relationship management.

Skillful use of MS Office Suite.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



