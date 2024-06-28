Strategic Customer Excellence Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

As part of the Castrol Americas PU Customer Excellence & Operations team, this role will provide dedicated customer operational management for large strategic accounts to ensure transactional excellence and high levels of customer satisfaction & retention are being achieved in meeting the customer needs and requirements. This role will support the strategic customers 360 view of overall health of end-to-end Order to Cash processes and service performance.

This role will support the customer journey plan for site onboarding, drive digital integration, EDI platform management, evaluation and safeguarding of order to cash execution, and as key interface to the Sales, Supply Chain, Global Business Service, and Operation Teams and will resolve any issues, coordinate sustainable solutions, and drive optimal service levels for strategic Key Account/OEM customers. This role with below scope activities at the start will have a heavy emphasis and applicability for one of our large key accounts and will replicate & expand using this as a framework for other strategic accounts as appropriate.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage EDI user acceptance testing activities including creation of test plans, capture and remediation of defects and end to end testing.

Support defining customer information requirements for EDI interface configuration, information, documents availability, and customer system interfaces.

Oversee daily EDI failure resolutions and ensure Customer Service team competencies through documentation creation, knowledge transfer and team support.

Increase automation of customer EDI transactions through development of new connection interfaces

EDI collaboration with users to develop prioritized backlog of user stories for continuous improvement of our back-end processes by capturing current and desired future process, define requirements, identify, and manage risks.

Ensure customer master data set-up integrity for customer site on-boarding.

Create a framework to assess and health check Strategic Accounts order to cash processes and ways of working while coordinating reviews and action plans for improvement.

Develop and manage the dedicated accounts 360 order to cash and Service dashboard for monthly reviews, insights, and plans to improve performance.

Provide daily monitoring and reporting of the order to cash execution and issue resolution to drive sustainable/reliable transactional excellence, order to cash eco-system proficiencies and optimal service levels.

Working with BI team develop Power BI strategic customer dashboards and conduct reviews with key stakeholders to review ways of working and performance improvement.

Liaison to Sales, Customer Service and Supply Chain to identify opportunities and resolve barriers to customer order flow and business process issues such as rush orders, out of stock, network inventory, A/R & Credit, returns billing, and order failures.

Achieve In Full On Time service levels by ensuring frictionless order flow and information integrity.

Drive digital and BI adoption and utilization of our digital assets, offers, and information management tools.

Support business continuity planning, supply issues, environmental events, product recalls, and regulatory compliance

Essential Experience and Education:

3 years’ experience in related field

Experience in customer/sales operations, customer service, and business operations teams

Substantial experience with customer relationships, business operational and order to cash experience.

Experience with customer offers and commercial sales processes.

Knowledge and experience in Digital, SAP, and EDI

A track record of success in measuring and improving the customer journey, experience, and business performance.

Experience with problem resolution and evidence of track record of continuous improvement

Experience working with Global and cross functional stakeholders.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with supply chain operating models.

University undergraduate degree

Skills and Competencies:

Strong O2C process discipline and vast knowledge & experience

Highly capable to quickly identify issues, articulate solutions, and solve complex problems.

Strong capabilities with understanding & measuring the customer journey, customer satisfaction and experience concept.

Competent in generating and assessing data and management information.

Strong capability SAP and digital tools

Experience in SAP SD modules and familiarity with SAP IDOCs

Ability to build strong relationships and connect at all levels of a global organization.

Possess resilience, tenacity, and the drive to see things to the end.

Brings innovative and creative thinking to foster ideas in generating solutions.

Excellent interpersonal, communication & influencing skills and promotes an environment of diversity, equity & inclusion.

How much do we pay (Base)? $82,000 -152,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.