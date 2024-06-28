Strategic Customer Excellence Specialist

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
As part of the Castrol Americas PU Customer Excellence & Operations team, this role will provide dedicated customer operational management for large strategic accounts to ensure transactional excellence and high levels of customer satisfaction & retention are being achieved in meeting the customer needs and requirements. This role will support the strategic customers 360 view of overall health of end-to-end Order to Cash processes and service performance.
This role will support the customer journey plan for site onboarding, drive digital integration, EDI platform management, evaluation and safeguarding of order to cash execution, and as key interface to the Sales, Supply Chain, Global Business Service, and Operation Teams and will resolve any issues, coordinate sustainable solutions, and drive optimal service levels for strategic Key Account/OEM customers. This role with below scope activities at the start will have a heavy emphasis and applicability for one of our large key accounts and will replicate & expand using this as a framework for other strategic accounts as appropriate.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience and Education:
Skills and Competencies:
How much do we pay (Base)? $82,000 -152,000.
Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Why Join Us?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.