Strategic Fuel Pricing Lead

Customers & Products



Retail Group



bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.The ROO is the Retail Operating Organization within bp that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.Job PurposeThe Strategic Pricing Lead is a high impact role accountable for accelerating the advanced pricing journey within Thorntons. The role supports the optimization of margin delivery at 200+ retail sites through digital innovation and data-driven insights. The Strategic Pricing Lead will also support building pricing capability across the team and will represent the Pricing team in regional and global pricing.



Leads the adoption of advanced pricing tools and capability using products originating from bp’s global pricing program and commercial analytics teams.

Develops data driven insights informed by expertise of market dynamics and competitor landscape to find opportunities and vulnerabilities to volume and margin performance.

Supports pricing analysts to act upon insights through pricing pilots and actions to deliver margin and volume strategy, and provides day to day pricing backfill as needed.

Informally mentors and supports capability development of pricing analysts within team and represent team across regional and global forums to learn and share best practice.

Provides fuel sales, fuels margin and halo effect insights to inform prospective retail site investments, strategic network planning and annual planning.

Maintains deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing to remain compliant and support legal cases with documentation and testimony as needed.

Supports the agile development of global pricing products and leads the implementation of new pricing systems and technology as needed. ​

Daily pricing decisions (backup)

Bachelors degree, quantitative field preferred

MBA preferred

6+ years B2C/B2B pricing experience or relevant experience in related activities that support/impact gross margin generation in the Americas

Strong commercial and analytical skills with proven ability to develop and act upon data driven insights

Familiarity with data science and advanced analytics

Experience with agile ways of working

Demonstrated ability to build, coach, and lead a team

Cultural alignment with bp’s “who we are” beliefs and “how we work” themes

Integrator - delivery focused with strong collaboration approach

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple collaborators and businesses ​

Growth mindset

Commercial competence

Data driven with strong analytical skills

Digital competence



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.