Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The Strategic Integration Advisor (SIA) is a critical role in Area Leadership team that integrates various components of Area Development Plan (ADP) into a single Area 8Q, 20Q and Life of Field (LoF) plans. Role is driving business outcomes through delivery of integrated Area activity sets. SIA is the only role in Finance that has oversight on strategy implementation in Areas, and delivers insights and analytics of benchmarking and support business improvement plans.



Job Description:

Join our Team and Advance your career as Strategic Integration Advisor!



In this role You will:

Support Area Leadership Team in development of the Area Development Plan (ADP) and the subsequent performance management and integration of the ADP into the 8Q and 20Q schedule

Serve as a strategic advisor to Area Leadership team and integrate Strategic Building Block (SBB) for the Area across Production, Subsurface, Wells, Projects, and bp Solutions

Integrate business delivery (activity set vs. production, sustainability, and budget forecasts) at Area level between key Enablers and propose options for optimized 8Q and 20Q schedules to drive value (risk, safety, production and cost)

Facilitate the Area Production Management Table (APMT) meeting and drive efficient utilisation of Strategic Integration data for practical insights and key performance metrics to ensure delivery meets its intent

Periodically perform self-verification, capture lessons-learned and share with the other Region SIAs and the global SIA community of practice to help drive continuous improvement

Work with Performance Analysts/Advisors and Planning & Performance Management (PPM) team to develop critical analytics and impact assessments related to Area Integration i.e. TAR / Outage Planning, optimisation of area schedules, contingency commercial options, etc.

Support the Finance Senior Manager, APM and ADM with Joint Venture Partner meetings, focusing on alignment of execution plans with the business plan (risk reduction, production, sustainability, and cost)

Provide key inputs and vital challenge to assumptions underpinning Site Constraints Document, owned by PDU Integrity and Maintenance (I&M) Squad Lead

Be responsible for the execution of the Activity Integration - Strategic workflow and ensure delivery meets its intent of optimized activity execution whilst adhering to site(s) and business constraints

Support Area Leadership team and Performance Senior Manager (PSM) in the delivery of other regional initiatives based on in-depth knowledge and experience of candidate

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Relevant Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related STEM degree

Strategic problem solver and is able to challenge established ways of doing things

Capable to operate in ambiguity and deliver with tight deadlines

Proactive and able to deal with multiple relationships efficiently

Strong networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills

Strong business acumen and understanding of overall and Business specific commercial processes

Strong communication skills, with particular emphasis on ability to provide clear and accurate summaries of complex issues and requests on very short timelines

Ability to influence and deliver sustainable change

Strong impact and influencing skills with a customer-led attitude required to shape and lead the business and inspire others

Cross cultural awareness and bias for inclusion and engagement

Understanding of the wide range of issues faced by fields and working collaboratively to find solutions

Desirable criteria:

Familiarity with the following workflows: - Integrated Business Planning, Activity Integration (AI), ADP Guidance Note, Production Management



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Performance Management (PM), Performance Planning, Production Management, Research and insights, Strategic, Strategic Insights



Legal Disclaimer:

