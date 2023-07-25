Strategic Integration Advisor TT

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Role Synopsis

The Strategic Integration Advisor (SIA) is a critical role in Area Leadership team that integrates various components of Area Development Plan (ADP) into a single Area 8Q, 20Q and Life of Field (LoF) plans. Role is driving business outcomes through delivery of integrated Area activity sets. SIA is the only role in Finance that has oversight on strategy implementation in Areas and delivers insights and analytics of benchmarking and support business improvement plans.

Key Accountabilities

Support Area Leadership Team in development of the Area Development Plan (ADP) and the subsequent performance management and integration of the ADP into the 8Q and 20Q schedule

Serve as a strategic advisor to Area Leadership team and integrate Strategic Building Block (SBB) for the Area across Production, Subsurface, Wells, Projects, and bp Solutions.

Integrate business delivery (activity set vs. production, sustainability, and budget forecasts) at Area level between key Enablers and propose options for optimized 8Q and 20Q schedules to drive value (risk, safety, production, and cost)

Facilitate the Area Production Management Table (APMT) meeting and drive efficient utilization of Strategic Integration data for actionable insights and key performance metrics to ensure delivery meets its intent.

Periodically perform self-verification, capture lessons-learned and share with the other Region SIAs and the global SIA community of practice to help drive continuous improvement.

Work with Performance Analysts/Advisors and Planning & Performance Management (PPM) team to develop critical analytics and impact assessments related to Area Integration i.e., TAR / Outage Planning, optimization of area schedules, contingency commercial options, etc.

Support the Finance Senior Manager, APM and ADM with Joint Venture Partner meetings, focusing on alignment of execution plans with the business plan (risk reduction, production, sustainability, and cost)

Provide key inputs and necessary challenge to assumptions underpinning Site Constraints Document, owned by PDU Integrity and Maintenance (I&M) Squad Lead

Lead the execution of the Activity Integration - Strategic workflow and ensure delivery meets its intent of optimized activity execution whilst adhering to site(s) and business constraints.

Support Area Leadership team and Performance Senior Manager (PSM) in the delivery of other regional initiatives based on in-depth knowledge and experience of candidate.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s or higher degree in an Engineering, or related STEM degree (preferred)

Strategic thinker and is able to challenge established ways of doing things.

Capable of operating in ambiguity and delivering with tight timelines.

Action oriented and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively.

Strong networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Strong business acumen and understanding of overall and Business specific commercial processes.

Strong communication skills, with particular emphasis on ability to provide clear and accurate summaries of complex issues and requests on very short timelines.

Ability to influence and deliver sustainable change.

Strong impact and influencing skills with a customer-led mindset required to shape and lead the business and inspire others.

Cross cultural awareness and bias for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Understanding of the wide range of issues faced by disciplines and working collaboratively to find solutions.

collaboratively to find solutions.

Desirable Criteria

Familiarity with the following workflows:

Integrated Business Planning, Activity Integration (AI), ADP Guidance Note, Production Management

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.