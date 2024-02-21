Site traffic information and cookies

Strategic Partnerships Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075445
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities;

  • Supports the future pipeline and programme of work to a timeframe which is achievable for the bp team responsible for delivery

  • Supports regular joint business plan meetings, trading reviews and, where applicable, re-contracting, in line with best practice

  • Co-ordinates key stakeholders to programme manage the introduction and roll out of franchisees into bp sites to an agreed timeline and supports PIRs post opening

  • Co-ordinates pre-opening plans and critical path, working with stakeholders to find and implement solutions which get the launch back on track

  • Acts as a deputy for the Strategic Partnerships Managers in that person’s absence as part of the ev Convenience steering group, working with colleagues to identify future growth opportunities for the franchise model

  • Links in to the ev Convenience proposition development working group, including Finance, tracking trading performance and economics of the operation against the financial plan, setting clear kpis from which future decisions re. formats can be made

  • Acts as a bp brand ambassador in relation to third party trading relationships including time in sites

  • Helps ensure bp’s code of conduct and bp’s HSSE requirements are front of mind for our partners

  • Shares knowledge on the U.K. franchise market with the wider group of bp stakeholders

Requirements;

  • Experience in the Convenience market and/or Food for Now/Food for Later proposition development

  • Experience of working with franchisor and franchisee business models

  • Proven ability to deliver detailed cross-functional strategic plans, transitioning them into business as usual operations

  • Strong analytical skills and commercial acumen

  • Ability to prioritise, clearly communicate and programme manage high value opportunities with third party trading partners

  • Ability to develop operating models, working closely with internal stakeholders to embed new ways of working where required by third party partners

  • Category Management experience / Space Planning / Basic Auto Cad


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

