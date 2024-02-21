Strategic Partnerships Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
Supports the future pipeline and programme of work to a timeframe which is achievable for the bp team responsible for delivery
Supports regular joint business plan meetings, trading reviews and, where applicable, re-contracting, in line with best practice
Co-ordinates key stakeholders to programme manage the introduction and roll out of franchisees into bp sites to an agreed timeline and supports PIRs post opening
Co-ordinates pre-opening plans and critical path, working with stakeholders to find and implement solutions which get the launch back on track
Acts as a deputy for the Strategic Partnerships Managers in that person’s absence as part of the ev Convenience steering group, working with colleagues to identify future growth opportunities for the franchise model
Links in to the ev Convenience proposition development working group, including Finance, tracking trading performance and economics of the operation against the financial plan, setting clear kpis from which future decisions re. formats can be made
Acts as a bp brand ambassador in relation to third party trading relationships including time in sites
Helps ensure bp’s code of conduct and bp’s HSSE requirements are front of mind for our partners
Shares knowledge on the U.K. franchise market with the wider group of bp stakeholders
Experience in the Convenience market and/or Food for Now/Food for Later proposition development
Experience of working with franchisor and franchisee business models
Proven ability to deliver detailed cross-functional strategic plans, transitioning them into business as usual operations
Strong analytical skills and commercial acumen
Ability to prioritise, clearly communicate and programme manage high value opportunities with third party trading partners
Ability to develop operating models, working closely with internal stakeholders to embed new ways of working where required by third party partners
Category Management experience / Space Planning / Basic Auto Cad
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.