Strategic Partnerships Business Analyst

As a Partnerships Business Analyst, you will work across bp pulse (our global e-mobility business) to create enduring partnerships that support the delivery of our external commitment to deploy bp pulse chargers and hit our global target by 2030. In this role, you will support launching and developing strategic partnerships with Auto OEMs, ride hailing and destination charging partners.

Reporting to the Partnerships Commercial Lead, as the Business Analyst you will support the development of new offers and business models to help build strong partnerships.



Specifically, this role will be responsible for:

Developing a view of the target partner, their competitors and related ecosystem, by identifying and analysing relevant internal and external data sources

Coordinating the development and delivery of partnership projects by collaboratively working with internal and external stakeholders

Analysing key requirements of the offer [idea, business model and key commercials] and documenting these from high level Terms of reference, partner proposals through to detailed business case & requirements documents, in some instances

Collaborating closely with the data science team to develop partnership performance reporting across financial and non-financial metrics

Education

Minimum graduate degree or equivalent required

Experience & Competencies

Market & competitor analysis

Project management support

Offer development

Development of business models

Customer & commercial requirements gathering

Developing proposals

Data analytics and reporting

This role is ideal for anyone with entry level experience in a top tier strategy consulting firm, Big 4 or high growth start-up.You should also have a track record of thriving in a fast paced highly ambiguous environment and be a self-starter, have drive, initiative and collaborates well. Any prior experience in E-Mobility is preferable (but not mandatory).This is a fantastic role for someone wanting to join bp pulse, learn, grow and develop their knowledge and skillset before progressing onto other challenges within the partnership team or wider organisation.What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e. we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!