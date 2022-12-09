Strategic Partnerships Commercial Associate - bp pulse

Job summary

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

As a Partnerships Commercial Associate, you will work within bp pulse (our global e-mobility business) to create enduring partnerships that support the delivery of our external commitment to deploy at least 100,000 charge points by 2030. This role focuses on the development and management of the commercial partnership ecosystem related to Heavy Duty Vehicle OEMs, both traditional global partners such as Volvo, Daimler, Traton and emerging challenger EV brands.



You will report to the Ecosystem Partnerships Commercial Lead and lead our offer development with partners, collaborating to create new offers, frameworks, and business models. The role is externally facing, however, the main negotiations will be led by the Commercial Lead. You will work globally across our footprint in Europe, ASPAC and the US to ensure that the partnerships are successfully implemented in the market and collaborate with product and digital on the delivery roadmap to support partnership development. You will work closely with the commercial analyst pool in New Business Execution to develop financial models and business cases for partnerships and track success against this.



Specifically, you will:

Develop new customer-centric OEM offers aligned with the account-level strategy for OEM partnerships at a global and regional level, as agreed with the Commercial Lead

Externally represent bp pulse with key global partnerships at a working level, both developing new relationships and managing existing strategic accounts

Collaborate with both the in-country business development teams and the central teams (e.g. product, digital, convenience, loyalty) to create standard offers, business models, and frameworks to improve the pace and quality of in-country partnerships

Draw practical insight from internal data sets, external competitors, policy, and market intel

We are looking for someone with a degree-level qualification and knowledge of the key value drivers in new electrification and mobility business models, key EV charging trends and developments. As the successful applicant you must have strong commercial acumen with a track record of financial delivery and development of B2B deals and offers.To be successful in the role you will need strong project management, communication and influencing skills; be a self-starter with drive and motivation. The ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders both inside and outside the business is vital. You will be entrepreneurial, curious, customer-centric, and creative. The nature of this role means we require a candidate who excels in ambiguity and complexity.In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a decision-maker.At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start-up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package, well-being allowance and many others.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!Find your electric future with bp pulse.Interviews will take place early 2023.#bppulse#LI-MM1