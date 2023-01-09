Strategic Planning Lead

Job summary

Responsible for leading and monitoring Mobility and Convenience (M&C) Americas strategic portfolio management process in service of bp strategic delivery. This role will also serve as lead of Customer Reviews in the Commercial Business Management (CBM) process to support the delivery of the 3–36-month demand plan.

Other key functions include enabling the organization to be more externally and competitive focused through the development of competitor and market insights and providing support for strategic growth projects (e.g., growth summits, strategy reviews, US integrated strategy).

Stakeholders include, but are not limited to, M&C Americas teams and other Customer and Products (C&P) sub entities (Fuel Supply & Midstream, Portfolio & Integration, Strategy, Sustainability &Ventures, Customer Value Proposition & Experience) and entities adjacent to C&P.

This is a Chicago based position with a hybrid work schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategic portfolio management

Coordinate and continuously improve the refresh of strategic roadmaps across M&C Americas. This includes development of communication materials, presentations, and coordination with the finance team.

Lead and coordinate strategic portfolio discussions with program owners including prioritization, break-in work and resourcing.

Serve as SME for the use of Kanbanize (portfolio management tool) working with Agility CoE and program leads to build out transparency of work.

Collaborate with Finance on strategic metrics for the overall M&C Americas business.

Commercial Business Management (CBM)

Lead integrated Customer Review meetings by setting and monitoring high-level direction, discipline, and structure for this forum.

Identify performance issues that require deeper analysis and lead discussions to gain alignment of 3–36-month demand plan.

Identify and pursue improvements to the CBM process to maintain efficiency and effectiveness

Liaison closely with the CBM Integrator and team to ensure CBM is managed holistically across C&P Americas.

Competitor insights

Benchmark and monitor against regional competitors

Develop regional competitor and market insights to identify gaps and opportunities and help M&C Americas differentiate and win in comparison to our market relevant competitors and other disruptors

Collect, organize, protect, and store strategy resource information for competitor analysis, market insights, strategy research, etc.

Job Requirements:

Education

A Bachelors Degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or related degree is required for this role.

MBA encouraged.

Experience

A minimum 7 years of experience in project management, planning or strategy / commercial development.

Working knowledge in C&P Americas value chain.

Experience managing virtual teams, inclusive management approach.

Experience managing conflict and aligning stakeholders at all levels.

General Knowledge in agile ways of working and practices

Skills & Competencies

High degree of strategic insight, including the ability to progress complex problems in a changing environment and align objectives with business strategy.

Strong impact and influencing skills required to shape and lead the business and inspire others.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!