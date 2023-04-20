Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Strategic Pricing Specialist, Americas supports the end-to-end pricing of Castrol products through the design, support, and execution of pricing strategies. Responsibilities include analyzing market trends, competitor prices, and internal data to set price levels, improve pricing systems, provide pricing insights, and design pricing strategies for existing and new products.

The role will have opportunities to develop price offers in different B2B sales channels including lubricant retailers, distributors, installers, and direct product users. The role will work in collaboration with team members from sales, marketing, finance, and supply chain.

Key Accountabilities

Analyze market trends, competitive landscape, and customer behavior to find opportunities for pricing optimization.

Implement pricing changes to optimize volume, revenue, and profitability.

Develop pricing strategies to support new and existing products.

Run and build analytical pricing models to forecast price/volume elasticity.

Work with sales teams to provide pricing support and insights.

Develop and maintain channel pricing frameworks that ensure pricing consistency.

Communicate pricing strategies and changes to partners, including senior leadership.

Improve pricing systems through automation and digital tool development.

Act as a project manager to lead others on improvement initiatives.

Learn about industry trends, regulations, and standard processes related to pricing analysis and strategy.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree in quantitative field of study crucial

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

2+ years of Product Management, Finance, Pricing, Commercial Analysis, Engineering, or related experience

Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to be agile

Experience using and creating financial or commercial analysis models

Able to take charge and be proactive when required

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong time management skills.

Willingness to work in a collaborative, team-oriented environment

Microsoft Office Skills essential

Desirable criteria

Microsoft PowerBI, SAP, SQL, Python, or R experience

Big-data cleaning, wrangling, visualization, and analysis

Multivariable and categorical data modeling

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!